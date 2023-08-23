Blocknative Announces Transaction Boost: A Tool for MEV Protection while Preserving Transaction Observability

We are launching Transaction Boost to meet the challenges that wallets and their end-users face, starting with an easy-to-use and robust observability standard. Tweet this

Transaction Boost combines the MEV protection of private transactions with Blocknative's powerful mempool observability platform so users always know the status of their in-flight transactions.

Blair Marshall, Product Manager at Blocknative, said, "Private transactions are on the rise making up 10-20% of block space at any given time. However, there are a number of problems with private transaction services. We are launching Transaction Boost to meet the challenges that wallets and their end-users face, starting with an easy-to-use and robust observability standard. Using Transaction Boost, Wallets can provide the same real-time status updates to their end-users' private transactions as they already do for public transactions. Users can leverage Transaction Boost just like any other RPC out there, but with more customizability on which OFAs or builders receive their transaction while having real-time status updates. Now you don't have to decide between MEV-Share, MEV-Blocker and any other OFA out there - maximize your chance at a MEV-rebate and send to all of them at once!"

Blocknative, envisions a world where working with pre-chain data is as straightforward and accessible as possible so your users can transact with confidence. With Transaction Boost, Blocknative has taken care of the intricacies, so your team can focus on delivering innovative and superior user experiences.

Transaction Boost isn't just another tool. It's a commitment to users, making sure they remain protected from MEV without compromising on the quality of their experience. Get started today by checking out Blocknative's docs here.

If you have any questions, join Blocknative's Discord server where their engineers are happy to help.

