BlocPower and Georgia Power Partner on Energy Empowerment Program to Support Energy System Improvements for Disadvantaged Communities in Georgia

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlocPower, a national climate tech company focused on greening aging, urban communities today announced a collaboration with Georgia Power to implement an Energy Empowerment Program, designed to provide clean-energy projects in underserved areas in Atlanta, Macon, and Augusta.

This partnership will allow income-qualified customers, including, without limitation, commercially owned multi-family residences, locally owned businesses, houses of worship, non-profit and community organizations, and institutions of higher learning to install or upgrade their energy systems, leveraging $0 down, better-than-market financing and subscription options. Solutions include heat pumps, induction stoves, heating, cooling and lighting upgrades, EV charging and many more clean, energy efficient technologies.

Georgia Power will utilize BlocPower's program planning software, BlocMaps, community-based outreach methods, and business development expertise to provide clean energy options that make communities greener and healthier. Sparkfund, a tech-enabled services provider of Georgia Power will manage the installation of projects for eligible customers.

"As someone who grew up in Atlanta, I am thrilled to support Georgia Power in their incredible plan to deliver healthy green building upgrades to low- and moderate-income Georgia residents," said Donnel Baird, CEO and founder at BlocPower.

"We are excited about this partnership and look forward to continuing to make a difference for our customers and communities," says Bentina Terry, Georgia Power Senior Vice President, Customer Strategy & Solutions. "Through this program, Georgia Power has a unique opportunity to engage income-qualified and underserved communities, enabling us to bridge the advanced energy technology access gap to catalyze energy savings, greenhouse gas reductions, improve health and resiliency."

Georgia Power commercial customers interested in energy efficiency upgrades, please visit blocpower.io/electrify-georgia.

About BlocPower

BlocPower is a New York-based climate technology company rapidly greening American cities. Since its founding in 2014, the company has completed energy projects in 5,000+ households. BlocPower utilizes its proprietary software for analysis, leasing, project management, and monitoring of clean energy projects. The company is backed by the world's top investors, including Goldman Sachs, Kapor Capital, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact. In 2022, Fast Company named BlocPower the #4 Most Innovative Company in the World. For more information, please visit https://blocpower.io.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About Sparkfund

Sparkfund is a tech-enabled services provider that supports leading energy brands to deliver the energy transition to their customers. The company brings the necessary capabilities to deliver Energy Transition Management (ETM) across energy services, digital solutions, grid connectivity and financing to handle the complexity of the energy transition across technology categories, building types, project sizes and geographies.

