BlocPower Awarded $1.2 Million Grant by MassCEC to Launch Workforce Development Program for Returning Citizens

Browning the Green Space will provide strategic support with:

Identifying local community based organizations and other local stakeholders that will join the project team

Outreach and coordination with other workforce ecosystem members to ensure local context was part of the design process

Research, advocacy, and barrier removal work to support employment pathways for returning citizens

DEI support for identified employer training and job placement partners participating in this workforce program

"We are thrilled to partner with MassCEC and other local groups to launch this transformative workforce development program in Boston," said Donnel Baird, CEO and founder of BlocPower. "By providing returning citizens with specialized training and job opportunities in the clean energy sector, we aim to provide long-term economic empowerment to those in vulnerable communities."

"We are proud to partner with BlocPower on launching this critically important equity workforce training program to create quality jobs for returning citizens in the clean energy sector," said Alisha Harrington, Browning the Green Space Deputy Director of Workforce Development. "This program will not only create jobs in climate critical fields, it will help address longstanding racial inequities around job access for many Massachusetts residents who find themselves locked out of quality jobs."

"Building and expanding our workforce is a foundational element of the clean energy transition," said MassCEC CEO Jennifer Daloisio. "The evolution of MassCEC's programming in workforce development shows our commitment to inclusive and intentional growth that delivers good-paying jobs to families and clean energy to residents across the Commonwealth. We are grateful for the Healey-Driscoll Administration's continued support, and we look forward to seeing these organizations carry out their promising work."

BlocPower has partnered with a diverse and dedicated group of local organizations to execute the program, including Browning the Green Space, the Boston Office of Returning Citizens, Roxbury Community College, and the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (CSNDC). In collaboration with construction firms Paradigm, New Era Advisors, Endless Energy, and Maven, this comprehensive coalition will provide participants with a holistic training experience and support network.

"Roxbury Community College (RCC) is pleased to partner with MassCEC and the other renowned program partners to provide training and support to returning citizens," said Salvador Pina, Dean of Workforce and Business Development. "Providing best-in-class education in the emerging green energy sector is central to the College's mission. We are committed to providing exceptional training that ensures RCC community members are future leaders in Boston's green and clean energy workforce."

"High unemployment for men of color, urban environmental health issues such as heat stress and poor air quality, and a historic lack of investment within communities of color speaks to the need for social, economic, and environmental justice," said Meredith Geraghty, Vice President of Base-Building Strategy and Fundraising at Codman Square Community Development. "CSNDC is excited to participate in BlocPower's program that will concurrently help to reduce climate related impacts and improve employment outcomes for the residents we serve."

Earlier this year, BlocPower was hired by Melrose, MA to use its BlocMaps software to create a beneficial electrification program. They also announced a new pilot partnership in Cambridge, Massachusetts to help multifamily buildings upgrade with energy efficiency, rooftop solar, and more comfortable, all-electric heating, cooling, and hot water systems. Cambridge's pilot follows other large-scale electrification and citywide decarbonization projects recently launched by BlocPower in partnership with Oakland, San José, Denver, Ithaca, NY and Menlo Park, CA.

BlocPower and its partners are excited to embark on this groundbreaking initiative and empower returning citizens with sustainable employment opportunities. The program aligns with the shared commitment to environmental stewardship, social equity, and economic growth.

