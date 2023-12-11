Bloggers and Website Owners Create SE-Winning, Human-Wowing Content Faster Than Ever Before With Tai, Solo Build It!'s Advanced AI Assistant

SiteSell.com ushers in a new era for solopreneurs with the release of Tai, their new business-building AI assistant. Tai was designed to take GPT-4's data for any given topic (keyword) and reconfigure it into content that OVERdelivers on the visitor's search intent. Post this

"Now we replicate the process with Tai, our original take on GPT-4 that gathers all of its incredible potential and refocuses it optimally. We take care of the technical underbelly while SBIers grow their businesses."

"SBIers are loving the results more than ever."

"Now we're extending the offer of Tai to SBI! non-members as well. Folks can sign up for 20,000 free credits as a trial with only first name and email address, no credit card necessary."

"It's early days, but we're already seeing a high conversion rate off of the trial. In fact," he laughs, "credits are so cheap for what you get, it's almost like continuing for free. I don't know how OpenAI does it, but we're happy to pass along their low price in the form of low margins to enable as many people as possible to capitalize on the powers combined in Tai."

Tai users are guided through a structured way of building highly efficient and effective prompts. They also learn how to rewrite the AI-generated content to OVERdeliver on their audience's expectations.

Key components of Tai in this first version:

Prompt Build It!: a fully guided prompt-building wizard that leads the user through six questions relevant to their topic and results in the best possible prompt for generating long-form content.

StyleBuilder: allows the user to describe their desired writing style by entering five writing samples of about 200 words each, either from their own site or from someone whose style they like.

Prompt Library: a library pre-stocked with an ever-growing hub of 500+ proven prompts.

Boxchain: the place where Tai sends the user's prompt to GPT-4 and then displays the content it produces. Prompt Build It! and Boxchain work as a team to create long-form content for the user's website or blog.

Tai Freestyle: lets users interact with GPT in a conversational manner identical to ChatGPT. It's the module for any tasks that are simpler than creating content for a web page, like brainstorming keywords, summarizing long articles, simplifying complex topics, turning data into neat tables, or generating outside-the-box monetization ideas.

The Tai Guide: a comprehensive manual that helps the user make the most out of Tai and generative AI for their business-building journey.

For over two decades, Solo Build It! members have trusted SBI! to help them turn their passion, hobbies or skills into profitable online businesses.

With the release of Tai, this journey has become more doable and enjoyable than ever before.

Tai can be used as a standalone product or as an integral part of a Solo Build It! or SBI! for WP subscription.

Every user, whether standalone or within Solo Build It!, gets 20,000 free Tai credits. More credits can be purchased on an as-needed basis.

Media Contact

Allan Drinkwater, SiteSell Inc., 1 (514) 845-4915, [email protected], www.sitesell.com

SOURCE SiteSell Inc.