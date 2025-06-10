Bloks Launches Wealthbox Integration, Bringing 360° Relationship Intelligence to Advisors' Leading CRMs

"AI-generated notes and CRM updates are table stakes now. The secret weapon for financial advisors is turning those touchpoints into 360° Relationship Intelligence—context that drives every conversation," said Marc Gingras, CEO & Co-Founder of Bloks. Post this

Built to Work Where Advisors Work:

Bloks connects to leading CRMs such as Salesforce, Affinity, HubSpot (beta), and now Wealthbox—plus your email, calendar, every major meeting platform, and curated internet sources to deliver the most comprehensive client intelligence available today. Even better, it takes under two minutes to set up and runs quietly alongside the tools advisors already use. What the Integration Delivers:

Structured sync in a click – Send Bloks' meeting summaries, tasks, and relationship profiles straight into Wealthbox notes and contact records.

360° data gathering – Pulls context from conversations, emails, documents, calendars, and the web to create deep, always-fresh profiles.

Ask Bloks — your Relationship GPT – Prep for meetings, surface hidden opportunities, or run quick analyses with natural-language prompts.

Two-minute setup, 5–8 hours saved weekly – Early adopters reclaim nearly a full business day—without changing workflows.

Secure by Design:

Bloks employs SOC 2-aligned controls, encrypts data in transit and at rest, and runs in a segregated AWS environment that meets FINRA/SEC electronic records guidelines. Full details are available in the Bloks Trust Center.

"Wealthbox is designed to make it easy for advisors to stay organized and connected," said Charlie Fargo, Head of Partnerships at Wealthbox. "This new integration with Bloks builds on that promise—bringing AI-powered insights and automation right into Wealthbox, without adding complexity."

See 360° Relationship Intelligence Live:

Heading to EDGE in Boca Raton? Visit Kiosk 98 for a hands-on demo and experience 360° Relationship Intelligence for yourself, or book a private demo anytime at bloks.app/edge

About Bloks

Bloks is an AI-powered Relationship Intelligence platform built for financial advisors, insurance brokers, and venture investors. By turning fragmented conversations, emails, documents, and public data into instant briefs and CRM updates, Bloks helps professionals focus on clients—not busywork. The team behind Bloks previously created productivity tools used by more than 100 million people worldwide. Learn more at www.bloks.app.

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

