Blood Assurance Selects Blood Bank Computer Systems as their BECS Provider

Blood Assurance partners with BBCS to implement ForLife Biologics Platform™, streamlining operations & enhancing donor experiences.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Blood Assurance, a nonprofit, regional blood center serving hospitals across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina with lifesaving blood products every day.

Streamlining Operations with ForLife Biologics Platform™

With decades of experience in software development and implementation, BBCS will work closely with Blood Assurance's team to implement the ForLife Biologics Platform™ across their organization. This transition will ensure a smooth and efficient move from their previous system. BBCS' proven process—based on initial consultations, system configuration, implementation and integration, training and support, and ongoing feedback and improvement—guarantees a successful implementation.

"At Blood Assurance, our mission is to provide a safe and adequate blood supply to patients in need across our region," said Dr. Liz Culler, CEO of Blood Assurance. "We are excited to partner with BBCS to implement the ForLife Biologics Platform™. Their commitment to innovation and proven expertise will help us strengthen our operations, enhance the donor experience, and better serve the hospitals and communities that rely on us every day."

"Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS) is proud to announce this partnership with Blood Assurance," said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. "We understand the critical role blood centers play in healthcare, and we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower them to operate more efficiently. This collaboration further strengthens BBCS' position as a leading provider of blood bank software, and we remain committed to supporting our clients in navigating the evolving blood banking landscape."

About BBCS

For over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) has been a dedicated partner to the blood banking and biologics industry. Our mission is to empower the blood and biologics industry worldwide to save lives through innovative, dependable software and support.

BBCS remains privately held, allowing us to prioritize fulfilling our commitments to our clients, the communities they serve, and the industry as a whole. Our core values—making quality personal, delivering results, and excelling through innovation and collaboration—have fostered strong partnerships with clients, vendors, and industry organizations.

BBCS is a leader in the Blood Establishment Computer Software (BECS) industry, driving innovation through new products, best practices, user groups, and more. This focus positions us as a trusted partner for blood centers around the world.

About Blood Assurance

Founded in 1972 in Chattanooga, TN, Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center dedicated to saving lives. Blood Assurance provides blood products to healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina by collecting more than 125,000 blood donations annually.

With 16 fixed donor centers and 20 bloodmobiles, Blood Assurance relies on volunteer blood donors to meet the critical needs of patients in its service area. Their mission is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a cost-effective manner for every patient in need. For more information, visit bloodassurance.org.

