Blood Sugar Management: Role of Sugar-Blocking Ingredient in Achieving Health Objectives, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The increased interest is evidenced by the increase in not only no/low-sugar product launches but also in an over 50 percent increase in launches of blood sugar management products worldwide. Consumers are looking for solutions to help them keep their resolutions as part of their self-care routine.

In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into:

Health-related objectives of consumers

A natural, patented sugar-blocking ingredient and formulation technique

Review results of a recent clinical study and previous preclinical/clinical evidence

Glycemia, glycated hemoglobin and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), as well as their role in metabolism

How sugar-blocking ingredient affect blood sugar and blood glucose markers

Register for this webinar to explore how a natural sugar-blocking ingredient can meet the health goals of a glucose-conscious population.

Join experts from Ingredia, Joanna Moro, Clinical Trials Specialist; and Cécile Da Cunha, Senior Product Manager Ingredient, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:30am EDT (3:30pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Blood Sugar Management: Role of Sugar-Blocking Ingredient in Achieving Health Objectives.

