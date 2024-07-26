BLOODY BAR ULTRA TWIST 20K : The Pinnacle of Disposable Vaping Technology

BLOODY BAR ULTRA TWIST 20K, a revolutionary disposable vape offering an unprecedented 20,000 puffs per device. Equipped with hybrid technology and fully compliant with TPD regulations, this vape ensures a safe, smooth, and reliable experience.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vaping industry is set to be revolutionized with the introduction of the Bloody Bar Ultra Twist 20k, a disposable vape designed for those who seek an exceptional and long-lasting vaping experience. With an astounding capacity of 20,000 puffs per device, the BLOODY BAR ULTRA TWIST promises to deliver consistent performance and extraordinary flavour without the inconvenience of frequent replacements.

Hybrid Technology & TPD Compliance

The BLOODY BAR ULTRA TWIST 20K is equipped with cutting-edge hybrid technology, ensuring a smooth and reliable vape with every puff. The device complies fully with Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) regulations, ensuring both safety and quality for consumers. This compliance guarantees that users can enjoy their vaping experience with complete peace of mind, knowing that each puff meets rigorous safety standards.

Flavour Menu: Dual Flavor Delight

The Bloody Bar 20000 puff disposable vape stands out with its unique dual flavour system, offering users two top-tier flavours in one device. Vapers can choose from six tantalizing combinations, ensuring a perfect pairing for every palate:

Blue Razz Gummy & Gummy Bear: A delightful blend for candy enthusiasts, offering a sweet and tangy taste.

Strawberry Kiwi & Strawberry Watermelon Bubblegum: A refreshing mix of fruity favourites, delivering a burst of flavour.

Skittles & Ice Pop: Combines the classic taste of Skittles with the cool, refreshing sensation of an ice pop.

Key Features of the Bloody Bar Kit

Dual Flavor Bottles: Each side of the vape features a different flavour, providing versatility and excitement.

Nicotine Salt E-Liquid: Contains 20mg (2%) nicotine for a satisfying experience.

650 mAh Battery: Ensures long-lasting performance.

User-Friendly: Draw-activated and easy to use.

Aid in Quitting Smoking: The 20mg nicotine content can assist users in quitting smoking by providing a viable alternative.

Why Choose BLOODY BAR 20K ULTRA TWIST?

The BLOODY BAR ULTRA TWIST Vape is tailored for vapers who demand more from their disposable devices. With its impressive puff capacity, innovative technology, and exceptional flavour combinations, it offers an unparalleled vaping experience. Whether you are a seasoned vaper or new to the scene, the BLOODY BAR 20k ULTRA TWIST is designed to elevate your vaping journey.

Experience the Ultimate Fusion

Experience the perfect blend of flavour and longevity with the Bloody Bar disposable vape. This sleek, sophisticated device brings together the best of both worlds, promising to enhance your vaping experience like never before.

