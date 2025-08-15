Bloom Ads Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bloom Ads, a woman-owned media agency founded in 2008, has earned a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. The Woodland Hills–based firm was recognized for its nationwide impact, expanding client partnerships, and measurable, high-impact campaigns.
Bloom Ads Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies
With strong three-year revenue growth, this marks Bloom Ads' first time on the list.
WOODLAND HILL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that Bloom Ads, a woman-owned business founded in 2008, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights Bloom Ads' sustained momentum, strategic innovation, and client-focused results. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"This honor reflects the dedication, expertise, and passion of every member of our team," said Kathe Bloom, CEO of Bloom Ads. "From our beginnings in 2008 to this national recognition today, our focus has always been on delivering measurable results for our clients while building lasting relationships. We are proud of how far we have come and excited for what lies ahead."
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
Founded and headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, Bloom Ads has built a reputation for strategic media planning, data-driven insights, and creative problem-solving that helps brands thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. Over the past three years, the agency's growth has been fueled by expanding client partnerships, investing in advanced analytics capabilities, and consistently delivering high-impact campaigns across industries.
About Bloom Ads
Bloom Ads is a full service media agency based in Woodland Hills, CA, specializing in integrated media strategy, data analytics, and innovative campaign execution. Woman-owned and founded in 2008, Bloom partners with brands nationwide to deliver measurable results and lasting impact.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
