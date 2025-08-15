Bloom Ads Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bloom Ads, a woman-owned media agency founded in 2008, has earned a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. The Woodland Hills–based firm was recognized for its nationwide impact, expanding client partnerships, and measurable, high-impact campaigns.

Bloom Ads Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

With strong three-year revenue growth, this marks Bloom Ads' first time on the list.

WOODLAND HILL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that Bloom Ads, a woman-owned business founded in 2008, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights Bloom Ads' sustained momentum, strategic innovation, and client-focused results. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.