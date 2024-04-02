Bloom into Spring with Yogurtland's Latest Seasonal Creations

Guests can indulge in flavorful Strawberry Matcha, delicious Milk & Honey and more

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is delighting guests this spring with two new seasonal exclusive flavors, Strawberry Matcha and Milk & Honey. Yogurtland is also reintroducing its popular Strawberry Mango Sorbet as the official "Flavor of the Year." The delicious flavors are now available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

Combining bright, fresh strawberries with the earthy notes of Matcha, Strawberry Matcha is a must-try. The Milk & Honey flavor harmoniously blends creamy vanilla with the sweetness of honey, promising a comforting treat for your taste buds. Additionally, the Strawberry Mango Sorbet is made with real strawberries and sweet mango, back by popular demand. Guests can also enjoy limited-time-only toppings such as Lychee Star Jelly and Strawberry Heart Jelly, which are available now while supplies last.

"At Yogurtland, we're dedicated to crafting unique flavors that are inspired by the season," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "Whether our guests are enjoying an afterschool snack, celebrating a special occasion with Yogurtland catering, or ordering online for dessert, this spring is the perfect time to experience the joy of delicious frozen yogurt creations."

To add to the refreshing treats this season, guests can also enjoy Yogurtland's two exclusive online treats, the Strawberry Mango Burst and the Dirt Cup. Made with Strawberry Mango Sorbet and topped with fresh strawberries and mango bubble burst, the Strawberry Mango Burst is the perfect pick-me-up. In addition, the Dirt Cup features a creamy, chocolate base flavor topped with cookies and cream crumbles and sour gummy worms. Available exclusively online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland app.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurtland.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

