Bloom Nutrition announces the launch of the Bloom Wellness Club Rewards Program

Bloom Wellness Club is built with customers in mind, making the app accessible for all and providing an exclusive rewards system for all users. Customers get a bespoke and completely personalized experience so they can select the Bloom products they are interested in and have the chance to win regular discounts and rewards.

"Bloom wellness club was built on the belief that health and wellness should be fun and make everybody feel good, creating a wellness community for all. This is why we wanted a platform provider like Zinrelo that was flexible and enabled plenty of exclusive and engaging features for everyone. – says Greg LeVechia CEO – Bloom Nutrition.

"It's a pleasure to have such a popular health and wellness brand on board! We're proud to support Bloom Nutrition as they launch their loyalty program and bring new customer experiences to their visitors support them in their unique point-of-sale model and strengthen their customer relationships through their program. We felt an instant connection with Benefit cosmetics, as we both believe that meaningful and lasting experiences are the key to making customers happy and most importantly, loyal". – says Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo.

ABOUT ZINRELO:

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based, AI-powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs. With 14+ years of experience, Zinrelo has worked with brands like EJ Gallo, Olsen, Stride Rite, Vida Group, Leonisa, DefenAge, Jelly Belly, Fechheimer, etc. to create innovative rewards programs to improve their customer retention and repeat purchase revenues.

ABOUT BLOOM NUTRITION:

Bloom Nutrition serves as a prominent player in the health and wellness sector, specializing in our flagship product, Hero Greens, alongside a diverse range of supplements such as protein powders, collagen, matcha, and additional offerings. Our core objective revolves around presenting easily accessible and enjoyable health supplements. These products are meticulously crafted to support your fitness endeavors by providing essential nutrients, nurturing your body, and aiding its transformation.

Media Contact

Mihir Barve, Zinrelo, 4088835625, [email protected], www.zinrelo.com

SOURCE Zinrelo