BloomBoard and Mercy University Partner to Create Accessible Teaching Pathways to Address New York's Teacher Shortage

In New York, as in the rest of the country, special education teaching candidates are in high demand. According to a 2022 NCES study, 40% of U.S. public schools struggled to fill open special education teaching positions. And in 2023, NYC Public Schools reported that the district faced a critical shortage of special education teachers. This innovative new bachelor's degree program offered by Mercy University aims to help school districts sustainably grow a pool of highly-qualified educators for these hard-to-fill positions.

"We are excited to partner with Mercy University to provide a high quality, accessible education for aspiring teachers while also helping New York school districts solve a critical staffing challenge," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "This new partnership supports our mission to revolutionize educator preparation and advancement pathways."

Candidates who have an associate degree and are currently working in a school can enroll in the program as part of a cohort sponsored by a school district. Candidates earning this bachelor's degree and passing all required certification assessments are eligible for New York's Students with Disabilities (All Grades) certificate.

BloomBoard will support New York school districts and BOCES in implementing Mercy University's program within their own school systems. The company will help identify funding sources and build program support for effective delivery and student success. New York's Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES (E2CCB) has signed on as the first BOCES to bring this innovative program to its school districts.

"This program can go a long way towards solving an unmet need in the state of New York," according to Laurie LiPuma, Executive Director of Human Resources at E2CCB. "School districts are looking for teachers, and often the best candidates are already working there in support roles. This program enables teaching assistants, aides, and other qualified support staff who have faced barriers to advancement to become great special ed teachers while they're working alongside students and getting paid."

School districts interested in participating in this program in the fall or beyond can learn more by contacting Michelle Licata of BloomBoard ([email protected]). Click here for more information.

About Mercy University

Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit http://www.mercy.edu.

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K-12 school districts to grow, advance and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. The company offers turn-key programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Their platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer certification and degree programs using a unique, on-the-job instructional model. Visit http://www.bloomboard.com to learn more.

Media Contact

BloomBoard, BloomBoard, 708-203-8727, [email protected], https://bloomboard.com/

SOURCE BloomBoard