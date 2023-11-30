Bloomers Intimates Expands Into Bra Market with the Tiara Lace Bralette

Tiara Lace Bralette offers comfort, style and coverage for every body type
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing on its mission to offer lingerie designed for women of all ages, shapes and sizes, Bloomers Intimates launches its Tiara Lace Bralette - a triangle bralette made from the same soft, 4-way stretch lace as their flagship underwear designs for mixing and matching.
The new lace bralette is partially lined with soft modal and offers ample armpit coverage for a sexy yet modest look. Its adjustable straps feature front J-hook closures for easy dressing and converting to racerback. The Tiara Lace Bralette is the perfect accompaniment for all Bloomers Intimates' panty styles and is available in multiple colorways in Bloomers' romantic Queen's Lace and fierce Cougar Lace.
"Our customers have been asking for a matching bralette forever," say Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini. "So we're so excited to offer them a super soft, super comfortable, super stylish bralette to go with all of their Bloomers' favorites."
The Tiara Lace Bralette is available now in sizes S-XL in Onyx and Rose Quartz Queen's Lace and Licorice and Latte Cougar Lace on Bloomersintimates.com for $62.
About Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders
Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her marketer daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates produces comfortable, sexy lingerie to flatter women of all ages, shapes and sizes.
The shape of a woman's body changes all the time. After a baby, gaining a few pounds or a few years, women need a little more from their lingerie. With three stylish, high waist lace panty designs, loungewear, and NEW bralettes, Bloomers lingerie offers all the comfort, coverage and support women crave, while still keeping them true to their sexiest selves. Because change is a beautiful thing!
