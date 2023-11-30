Bloomers Intimates Expands Into Bra Market with the Tiara Lace Bralette

"Our customers have been asking for a matching bralette forever," says Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini. "So we're so excited to offer them a super soft, super comfortable, super stylish bralette to go with all of their Bloomers' favorites." Post this

"Our customers have been asking for a matching bralette forever," say Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini. "So we're so excited to offer them a super soft, super comfortable, super stylish bralette to go with all of their Bloomers' favorites."

The Tiara Lace Bralette is available now in sizes S-XL in Onyx and Rose Quartz Queen's Lace and Licorice and Latte Cougar Lace on Bloomersintimates.com for $62.

About Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders

Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her marketer daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates produces comfortable, sexy lingerie to flatter women of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The shape of a woman's body changes all the time. After a baby, gaining a few pounds or a few years, women need a little more from their lingerie. With three stylish, high waist lace panty designs, loungewear, and NEW bralettes, Bloomers lingerie offers all the comfort, coverage and support women crave, while still keeping them true to their sexiest selves. Because change is a beautiful thing!

Website: www.bloomersintimates.com

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders