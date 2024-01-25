Bloomers Intimates Introduces New SneezeProof™ Panty Line

"Leaks are just one of the lovely surprises that can occur as our bodies change. But it took time to develop a solution that is absorbent, lightweight, and feels just as soft and comfortable as our regular cotton gusset." - Dr. Shaula Yemini, co-founder. Post this

"Our customers have asked for leakproof solutions since we first started offering our best-selling sexy granny panties," said Dr. Shaula Yemini, co-founder. "Leaks are just one of the lovely surprises that can occur as our bodies change. But it took time to develop a solution that is absorbent, lightweight, and feels just as soft and comfortable as our regular cotton gusset."

"Make no mistake, these are not period or incontinence panties," says Noa Arias, CEO and co-founder. "SneezeProof undies are for common everyday leaks that we all experience, whether it's while laughing a bit too hard at a funny joke or during a coughing fit."

The SneezeProof gusset is now available in Her Highness Briefs at Bloomersintimates.com for $42 in sizes XS-2XL, with Pantyloons™ to follow shortly. All Sneezeproof underwear styles are PFAS-free.

About Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders

Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her marketer daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates produces comfortable, sexy lingerie to flatter women of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The shape of a woman's body changes all the time. After a baby, gaining a few pounds or a few years, women need a little more from their lingerie. With three stylish, high waist lace panty designs, loungewear, and NEW bralettes, Bloomers lingerie offers all the comfort, coverage and support women crave, while still keeping them true to their sexiest selves. Because change is a beautiful thing!

Website: www.bloomersintimates.com

Media Contacts

RAGDOLL PR, [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomers Intimates