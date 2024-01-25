Bloomers Intimates Introduces New SneezeProof™ Panty Line

First light absorbency panties to combine fashion + function
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bloomers Intimates launches new SneezeProof™ designs to further their mission of offering sexy, comfortable lingerie to women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and stages of life. Adding light absorbency to their cult-favorite sexy granny panties® replaces the need to wear conventional leakproof undies for moments requiring extra protection.
A little leak while laughing, coughing, sneezing or exercising is common, especially after childbirth, but most leakproof undies are uncomfortable and unattractive. That's no longer the case with Bloomers' new SneezeProof panties, which incorporate a light absorbency gusset in their sheer, sexy lace designs. The gusset material wicks away moisture to keep women and their clothing dry, allowing them to enjoy everyday activities with peace of mind. Bloomers' SneezeProof styles use the same soft 4-way stretch lace, full rear coverage, scalloped edge and comfortable fit that make Bloomers Intimates' flagship styles so popular.
"Our customers have asked for leakproof solutions since we first started offering our best-selling sexy granny panties," said Dr. Shaula Yemini, co-founder. "Leaks are just one of the lovely surprises that can occur as our bodies change. But it took time to develop a solution that is absorbent, lightweight, and feels just as soft and comfortable as our regular cotton gusset."
"Make no mistake, these are not period or incontinence panties," says Noa Arias, CEO and co-founder. "SneezeProof undies are for common everyday leaks that we all experience, whether it's while laughing a bit too hard at a funny joke or during a coughing fit."
The SneezeProof gusset is now available in Her Highness Briefs at Bloomersintimates.com for $42 in sizes XS-2XL, with Pantyloons™ to follow shortly. All Sneezeproof underwear styles are PFAS-free.
About Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders
Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her marketer daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates produces comfortable, sexy lingerie to flatter women of all ages, shapes and sizes.
The shape of a woman's body changes all the time. After a baby, gaining a few pounds or a few years, women need a little more from their lingerie. With three stylish, high waist lace panty designs, loungewear, and NEW bralettes, Bloomers lingerie offers all the comfort, coverage and support women crave, while still keeping them true to their sexiest selves. Because change is a beautiful thing!
