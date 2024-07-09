Bloomers Intimates Launches Brand New Le French Cut Briefs

"We wanted to do a Bloomers take on French Cut briefs in our signature 4-way stretch lace, with all the comfort, coverage and shape-flattering features of our other Bloomers' designs," - Noa Arias, CEO and Co-Founder. Post this

Le French Cut Brief is available in both romantic Queen's Lace and fierce Cougar Lace and pair perfectly with the brand's Tiara Lace Bralettes.

"The French Cut has been a favorite of stylish women everywhere, but most popular versions have a low rise or a back-leg elastic that creates VPL. We wanted to do a Bloomers take on French Cut briefs in our signature 4-way stretch lace, with all the comfort, coverage and shape-flattering features of our other Bloomers' designs," said Noa Arias, CEO and Co-Founder.

Le French Cut briefs are now available for $38 in sizes XS-3XL at bloomersintimates.com in Latte and Licorice in Cougar Lace and Pearl in Queen's Lace, with Onyx in Queen's Lace to quickly follow.

About Bloomers Intimates + Its Founders

Founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her marketer daughter, Noa Arias, Bloomers Intimates produces comfortable, sexy lingerie to flatter women of all ages, shapes and sizes, recognizing that a woman's body changes over time. After a baby, gaining a few pounds or a few years, women need a little more from their lingerie. With four stylish, high waist lace panty designs, loungewear, and bralettes, Bloomers lingerie offers all the comfort, coverage and support women crave, while still keeping them true to their sexiest selves. Because change is a beautiful thing!

Website: www.bloomersintimates.com

