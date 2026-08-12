Bloomers Intimates Launches Sculpting Mesh: Light Control That Doesn't Feel Like Shapewear

"Sculpting Mesh is the first fabric we've made that gives me light control without feeling like I'm wearing something I have to endure. That's what we set out to build."- Dr. Shaula Yemini, Co-Founder Post this

"My mother and I built Bloomers for women the lingerie industry keeps overlooking," says co-founder Noa Arias. "Our customers have been asking for something that gives them a little more support without sacrificing the beauty and comfort they expect from us. Sculpting Mesh is that answer. It fits right alongside Queen's Lace and Cougar Lace. It just does something none of our other fabrics do."

For Shaula, the collection is personal in the way only a founder who is also the customer can claim. "I built this brand because I couldn't find what I was looking for," she says. "Sculpting Mesh is the first fabric we've made that gives me light control without feeling like I'm wearing something I have to endure. That's what we set out to build."

The Sculpting Mesh collection launches with two silhouettes: the Her Highness Control Briefs ($48) and the Pantyloon® Control Shorts ($54), both available in Onyx and Morganite. Finished edges lie flat under clothing, a 100% cotton gusset keeps things breathable, and full rear coverage stays in place through a full day. Sizes run XS through 3XL.

The Sculpting Mesh collection is available now at BloomersIntimates.com.

About Bloomers Intimates

Bloomers Intimates was founded in 2021 by former tech entrepreneur Dr. Shaula Yemini and her daughter, marketer Noa Arias. Together they design lingerie for women at every stage of their lives: beautiful, comfortable, and designed for bodies that actually exist. Built for the customer the lingerie industry ignores, and proven right: women 40 and older make up the majority of Bloomers' customer base. Not by accident. By design.

Website: bloomersintimates.com

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomers Intimates