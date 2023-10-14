Bloomhaven Honored with Prestigious Design Award for Transformative Hospital Renovation

Kluber Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that it has received an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Award from the Northeast Illinois branch for the renovation of the Old Copley Hospital in Aurora.

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kluber Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that they have received an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Award from the Northeast Illinois branch for the renovation of the Old Copley Hospital in Aurora.

The American Institute of Architects' "Preservation/Renovation" Honor Award recognizes firms who have designed for the renovation of facilities that honor their community, and this accolade highlights the firm's commitment to innovation and revitalization.

The Bloomhaven project, undertaken by Kluber Architects + Engineers and Fox Valley Developers, involved the transformation of an abandoned hospital building into a vibrant and functional medical campus that will serve the community for generations to come.

Now known as Bloomhaven, the once abandoned campus consists of the following facilities, all on one site:

Weston Bridges, an assisted living community for adults with cognitive challenges

, an assisted living community for adults with cognitive challenges Bardwell Residences, a senior living community

East Aurora School District Administration Building

Medical Center

By revitalizing a forgotten landmark that had become home to crime, mold, asbestos, and other environmental hazards, the project team rekindled a sense of pride among the many residents who live in the area. Bloomhaven has become a hub for health, wellness, and happiness, providing essential services and education to people of all backgrounds. Moreover, it has spurred economic growth, attracted new businesses, and created new employment opportunities.

Kluber Architects + Engineers is an integrated, full-service design firm headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. For over 35 years, they have been designing facilities that help our community thrive. From cutting edge public works facilities to complicated renovation projects like Bloomhaven, their diverse experience has led to several award-winning projects.

