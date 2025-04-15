Blooming Health Announces Second Annual Blooming Day Event to Take Place In New York City

"The future of social care depends on our ability to embrace change with confidence and alignment" – Nima Roohi, Co-Founder and CEO of Blooming Health Post this

This year's lineup of speakers includes some familiar faces, but also aims to showcase the breadth and depth of the topic at hand around: Policy, Implementation, and Technology. Archelle Georgiou, MD will return as Blooming Day's host. The event will have virtual participation by President Clinton and Senator Gillibrand.

The day's speakers includes:

Dr. Chelsea Clinton , co-founder, Metrodora Ventures, and vice chair, Clinton Foundation

, co-founder, Metrodora Ventures, and vice chair, Clinton Foundation Chiquita Brooks-LaSure , Former CMS Admin. and Senior Follow at The Century Foundation

, Former CMS Admin. and Senior Follow at The Century Foundation Mandy Cohen , Former Director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

, Former Director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Karen Ignagni , Executive Chair, Emblem Health

, Executive Chair, Emblem Health Mayor Michael Hancock , former Mayor of Denver, CO

, former Mayor of Dr. James McDonald , Commissioner, NYS Department of Health

, Commissioner, of Health Patrick Runnels , MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Population Health for University Hospitals

, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Population Health for University Hospitals Sarita A. Mohanty , MD, MPH, MBA - President & CEO, The SCAN Foundation

, MD, MPH, MBA - President & CEO, The SCAN Foundation Zach Hennessey , EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Public Health Solutions

, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Public Health Solutions Amie Parikh , CEO, Hudson Valley Care Coalition

, CEO, Hudson Valley Care Coalition Vicki Shepard , CEO, Healthy Aging Coalition

, CEO, Healthy Aging Coalition Alisahah Jackson, MD, President, Lloyd Dean Institute for Humankindness and Health Justice (CSH) at CommonSpirit Health

David C. Burkley , Associate Director at Rainbow Housing

, Associate Director at Rainbow Housing Dorella Waters , Chief Business Development Officer, God's Love We Deliver

, Chief Business Development Officer, God's Love We Deliver Theodora Lau , Founder and Book Author, Unconventional Ventures

, Founder and Book Author, Unconventional Ventures David B. Waters , CEO, Community Servings

, CEO, Community Servings Dr. Paolo Narciso , Principal, Core Immersive

, Principal, Core Immersive John Maynard , CPA, Principal Industry Consultant - Government & Healthcare, RFC Global Practice, SAS Institute

, CPA, Principal Industry Consultant - Government & Healthcare, RFC Global Practice, SAS Institute Dr. Pete Clardy , MD, Lead, Clinical Enterprise Team, Google

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome everyone back to our second annual Blooming Day event. As we continue working with communities across the US, we recognize that successfully navigating the evolving landscape of social care requires strong collaboration between government, healthcare, community organizations, and technology stakeholders. When these stakeholders work together, it leads to more accessible vital services like food, housing, and transportation, while also ensuring that these services are more effective and deliver better outcomes for those they serve and result in cost of care reduction. The future of social care depends on our ability to embrace change with confidence and alignment," said Nima Roohi, Co-Founder and CEO of Blooming Health.

Roohi continued, "As we celebrate the 2nd Annual Blooming Day, we're excited to continue building on the momentum of last year's event. This gathering marks another important step in fostering ongoing communication and collaboration among stakeholders dedicated to addressing social needs."

Blooming Health will publicly launch and showcase some of its newest AI platform capabilities during the event and announce a few major announcements.

The event is open to all healthcare and social care stakeholders, including Community-Based Organizations, government officials, technology, and Healthcare stakeholders. There is no fee to attend but registration is required to attend in person or stream virtually.

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health is a purpose-driven platform that helps community-based organizations, social care networks, healthcare providers, and government agencies reach, engage, and support underserved communities. With automated outreach and communications available in over 80 languages, Blooming Health empowers teams across 22 states to do more with less while preserving the human touch at the heart of their work. By partnering with Blooming Health, organizations can make a bigger impact and reach more people with care and support. For more information, visit https://gobloominghealth.com/

