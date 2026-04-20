Blooming Health Announces Third Annual "Blooming Day" to Advance the Future of Outcome-Driven Health Related Social Care

Blooming Day is about bringing together the leaders who are not just talking about access - but actively building systems that ensure coordination happens, gaps are closed, and outcomes improve. Post this

As healthcare shifts toward outcome-based models, organizations are increasingly responsible for factors they cannot solve through clinical care alone. Blooming Day will focus on how the industry can move from fragmented, manual coordination efforts to systems that ensure needs are identified, addressed, and resolved – consistently and measurably at scale.

Confirmed speakers include:

Andy Slavitt, Former head of CMS and Town Hall Ventures cofounder

Chirlane McCray, Writer, Activist, Former First Lady of NYC

Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of Mt. Vernon, NY

Kevin Fiori, MD, MPH, Vice Chair, Community Health & Engagement, Montefiore Health System

Amie Parikh, CEO, Hudson Valley Care Coalition

Matilde L. Roman, Esq., SVP, Chief Inclusion and Impact Officer, Westchester Medical Center

Elizabeth Hall, LCSW, Vice President, Health Equity, Quality and Accreditation, AmeriHealth Caritas

Domonic Hopson, MD, CEO, Neighborhood Family Practice

Michael Hancock, Former Mayor of Denver

Celina Sullivan, Senior Director, Program Management, Kaiser Permanente

Pamela Mattel, CEO, Coordinated Behavioral Care

Deborah Brown, SVP & Chief External Affairs Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals

Zachariah Hennessey, Chief Strategy Officer at Public Health Solutions

Andrew Mendenhall, MD, DABFM, DABPM, FASAM, President and CEO, Central City Concern

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Senior Fellow in the Department of Health Policy and Management, Yale School of Public Health.

Diana E. Ramos, MD, MPH, MBA, FACOG, California Surgeon General

Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Co-founder of Metrodora Ventures

"Healthcare has made enormous progress in clinical care, but we still lack the infrastructure to reliably and consistently address the non-medical needs that drive outcomes," said Nima Roohi, Co-Founder and CEO of Blooming Health. "Blooming Day is about bringing together the leaders who are not just talking about access - but actively building systems that ensure coordination happens, gaps are closed, and outcomes improve. From solving for Medicaid Redetermination administrative requirements to reduce coverage loss to making sure a patient can show up for their annual check up with a safe transportation ride."

Blooming Health will showcase its AI-forward solution, the first of its kind in the industry, designed to address social care gaps for millions of patients on its platform. The demonstration will also highlight new product capabilities and partnership announcements.

The event will feature panels, networking, and working sessions focused on:

Proven strategies to reduce care gaps and drive measurable health outcomes

Navigating Medicaid redeterminations and the operational realities of the 6-month eligibility cycle

Aligning healthcare and social care to create coordinated, end-to-end systems of support

Scaling outreach, engagement, and care coordination through AI-driven workflows

Integrating social drivers of health into financial and risk-based care models

Blooming Day 2026 reflects a broader shift in the industry – from fragmented efforts to coordinated systems, and from measuring activity to delivering results. This event is designed not just to spark dialogue, but to catalyze partnerships and approaches that can be implemented in real-world settings.

For more information or to register, please visit:

https://gobloominghealth.com/blooming-day-2026

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health is building the operating system for social care – delivered as outcomes infrastructure. We partner with health plans, providers, and government organizations to detect, engage, coordinate, and resolve health-related social needs at population scale. By combining omnichannel engagement, AI-driven workflow automation, and a national network of community-based organizations, Blooming Health ensures care coordination is not just attempted – but executed reliably.

As healthcare shifts toward outcome-based models, our customers don't buy software – they depend on Blooming to deliver measurable improvements in access, engagement, and outcomes, and to operate critical parts of their care delivery infrastructure.

Learn more at www.gobloominghealth.com

Media Contact

Jessica DelVirginia, Blooming Health, 1 (646) 397-2640, [email protected], https://gobloominghealth.com/

SOURCE Blooming Health