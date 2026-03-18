Blooming Health: Heat Wave Advisory for Residents of California and the Southwest United States

Resources Available to Regional Governments & Community Based Organizations to Help Residents With Emergency Information

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City & County Governments, Regional Community Based Organizations, and other public-facing entities are being offered complimentary use of Blooming Health's platform to help communicate critical updates about tomorrow's dangerous California heatwave to "harder to reach" residents, including immigrants, minorities, and older adults. An unusually intense March heat event is expected to bring midsummer-like temperatures, making it especially important to reach people who may not receive or understand traditional emergency alerts.

As this extreme heatwave unfolds, local agencies can use Blooming Health to quickly share weather emergency information, cooling center locations, safety tips, and check-in reminders with at-risk residents. The platform delivers messages in people's preferred format (phone, text, email) and automatically translates content into more than 80 languages, helping ensure that no community is left behind during this hazardous weather.

The State of New York, for example, already uses Blooming Health to communicate weather emergency information with seniors, demonstrating how the platform can support timely, accessible alerts for vulnerable populations. City and County agencies across California and Southwestern states can now leverage the same capabilities to keep residents informed and safe throughout the heatwave and future emergencies.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Evans at [email protected]

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health is a purpose-driven platform that helps community-based organizations, social care networks, healthcare providers, and government agencies reach, engage, and support underserved communities. With automated outreach and communications available in over 80 languages, Blooming Health empowers teams across 22 states to do more with less while preserving the human touch at the heart of their work. By partnering with Blooming Health, organizations can make a bigger impact and reach more people with care and support. For more information, visit https://gobloominghealth.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica DelVirginia, Blooming Health, 1 7326100496, [email protected], www.gobloominghealth.com

SOURCE Blooming Health