Blooming Health Partners with Hudson Valley Care Coalition to Enhance Access to Social Care

"We are very excited to announce this partnership with HVCC. Blooming Health has the ability to provide equitable and scalable community engagement via our platform, which allows HVCC to reach even more of their members, keeping them informed, and extending capacity for the services provided via Blooming Health's proprietary platform and workflow automation solution," said Blooming Health CEO, Nima Roohi.

"Our goal at Hudson Valley Care Coalition is to integrate social care services delivered by community-based organizations with clinical care through partnerships," said Amie Parikh, Chief Executive Officer of HVCC. "With Blooming Health powering our technology platform, we can ensure effective engagement with our community members to inform them of services available, help them navigate the services, and to gather their important feedback. We appreciate that Blooming Health is able to provide automated engagement across voice, text, and email communications in over 80+ different languages."

The partnership takes effect this week, with 700,000 Hudson Valley community members to be outreached through the Blooming Health-supported platform over the course of next three years.

Blooming Health provides a simple and effective member engagement platform for community care hubs and social care networks, facilitating seamless communication, needs detection, and automated referrals for older adults and underserved populations. Visit www.gobloominghealth.com.

HVCC is a collaborative network advancing whole person services and supports designed to address health inequities, focus on accessibility, and deliver trauma informed care across the lifespan. Our work covers the spectrum from prevention to complex care. We facilitate partnerships among government, community resources, primary care providers, hospitals, schools, social and behavioral health services, payers and others to ensure everyone has a path to whole person health. Equity and inclusion are a hallmark of how we work. We are intentional in inviting people to join us in creating whole health pathways through co-design emphasizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

