Blooming Health Partners with Hudson Valley Care Coalition to Enhance Access to Social Care

This partnership will be focused on engagement with the Medicaid populations in Hudson Valley under NY Health Equity Reform 1115 Waiver
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blooming Health, a leader in member engagement and service navigation platforms for Community Care Hubs and Social Care Networks, announces a new partnership with the Hudson Valley Care Coalition (HVCC). This collaboration will enhance engagement efforts between HVCC and the populations they serve, promoting health education, screening, service navigation, and conducting satisfaction surveys.
As the designated Social Care Network, Hudson Valley Care Coalition will spearhead efforts to integrate and streamline social care services, focusing on initiatives such as healthcare coordination, mental health support, housing assistance, and community outreach programs. By leveraging its deep-rooted partnerships and expertise, HVCC aims to foster a cohesive and responsive community-based ecosystem that prioritizes equitable access and holistic support. Through a combined network of more than 100 agencies including FQHCs, hospitals, health plans, county governments and community-based organizations providing medical, behavioral health, developmental disability, and social care services, HVCC will expand the Hudson Valley community's access to primary care, behavioral health care, care management, and social care services – driving better whole health outcomes for the region's most marginalized individuals.
"We are very excited to announce this partnership with HVCC. Blooming Health has the ability to provide equitable and scalable community engagement via our platform, which allows HVCC to reach even more of their members, keeping them informed, and extending capacity for the services provided via Blooming Health's proprietary platform and workflow automation solution," said Blooming Health CEO, Nima Roohi.
"Our goal at Hudson Valley Care Coalition is to integrate social care services delivered by community-based organizations with clinical care through partnerships," said Amie Parikh, Chief Executive Officer of HVCC. "With Blooming Health powering our technology platform, we can ensure effective engagement with our community members to inform them of services available, help them navigate the services, and to gather their important feedback. We appreciate that Blooming Health is able to provide automated engagement across voice, text, and email communications in over 80+ different languages."
The partnership takes effect this week, with 700,000 Hudson Valley community members to be outreached through the Blooming Health-supported platform over the course of next three years.
About Blooming Health
Blooming Health provides a simple and effective member engagement platform for community care hubs and social care networks, facilitating seamless communication, needs detection, and automated referrals for older adults and underserved populations. Visit www.gobloominghealth.com.
About Hudson Valley Care Coalition (HVCC)
HVCC is a collaborative network advancing whole person services and supports designed to address health inequities, focus on accessibility, and deliver trauma informed care across the lifespan. Our work covers the spectrum from prevention to complex care. We facilitate partnerships among government, community resources, primary care providers, hospitals, schools, social and behavioral health services, payers and others to ensure everyone has a path to whole person health. Equity and inclusion are a hallmark of how we work. We are intentional in inviting people to join us in creating whole health pathways through co-design emphasizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
