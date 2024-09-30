Blooming Health Partners with Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative to Enhance Access to Social Care

"With Blooming Health's platform, we can ensure effective communication with our community members to inform them of services available and to gather their important feedback." - Nikki Kmicinski Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with WNYICC to leverage our platform's capabilities for enhanced community engagement," said Nima Roohi, CEO of Blooming Health. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize how social care providers connect with their members, advance health equity, and ensure that everyone stays informed about and has access to the resources they need while creating capacity for the social service provider through the power of automation."

"Our goal at WNYICC is to integrate social care services delivered by community-based organizations with clinical care through partnerships," said Nikki Kmicinski, Chief Executive Officer of WNYICC. "With Blooming Health's platform, we can ensure effective communication with our community members to inform them of services available and to gather their important feedback. We appreciate that Blooming Health is able to provide automated telephone, texting, and email communications in over 80+ different languages."

The partnership takes effect this week, with 400,000 western New York community members to be outreached through the Blooming Health-supported platform over the course of next three years.

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health provides a simple and effective member engagement platform for community care hubs and social care networks, facilitating seamless communication, needs detection, and automated referrals for older adults and underserved populations. Visit www.gobloominghealth.com.

About WNYICC

Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative Inc. is a regional Community Care Hub within a Social Care Network comprising 80+ community-based organizations (CBOs) across 14 counties in western New York. The WNYICC Network was formed to facilitate easier and more efficient partnerships between CBOs and healthcare providers, centralizing operations to address community members' Social Determinants of Health, close gaps in care, and improve patient compliance with their healthcare provider recommendations.

