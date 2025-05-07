Blooming Health's Blooming Day 2025 Draws World and Industry Leaders to NYC

What started as a small event has tripled in size in just one year, highlighting the clear interest in building a community dedicated to assisting its most vulnerable members. - Nima Roohi Post this

Blooming Health used the occasion to unveil new AI platform capabilities, reinforcing its mission to automate and streamline access to social care services. The event emphasized the role of automation and interoperability in improving outcomes and reducing administrative burdens for organizations serving vulnerable communities.

During his address, CEO Nima Roohi underscored the need for strong multi sector partnerships to deliver effective, accessible services and reduce care costs.

Roohi said, "We are so proud of the growth of Blooming Day from 2024 to 2025. What started as a small event has tripled in size in just one year, highlighting the clear interest in building a community dedicated to assisting its most vulnerable members. We have our sights set on continued growth and partnerships, and look forward to welcoming even more people to Blooming Day 2026."

Beyond celebrating the momentum built since last year's inaugural event, as well as the growth of the organization's technological capabilities, the NYC-based startup was proud to share the news of its $26M Seed A funding round. Blooming Health is now available in 22 states, serving over 1.5 million people in 80+ languages, with a goal of serving 10 million people by the end of 2025

Media Contact

Jessica DelVirginia, Blooming Health, 1 (646) 397-2640, [email protected], https://gobloominghealth.com/

SOURCE Blooming Health