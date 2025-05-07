Blooming Health's Blooming Day 2025 Draws World and Industry Leaders to NYC

The second annual event drew leaders in the healthcare, social care, government, and technology industries to share the stage
NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blooming Health, the company bringing automation into Social Care access and delivery and powering healthy and independent living, hosted its second annual Blooming Day event in New York City on May 2, 2025. The one-day event brought together leaders from healthcare, social care, government, and technology. Themed "Navigating Change with Confidence: The Future of Social Care," the event focused on the evolving landscape of social care and the importance of collaboration across sectors.
This year's program featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including returning host Dr. Archelle Georgiou and prominent voices such as Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Commissioner James McDonald, Karen Ignagni, Vicki Shepard, and Former Mayor Michael Hancock. Virtual remarks were delivered by Former President Bill Clinton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The agenda highlighted key topics around policy, implementation, and technology in social care.
Blooming Health used the occasion to unveil new AI platform capabilities, reinforcing its mission to automate and streamline access to social care services. The event emphasized the role of automation and interoperability in improving outcomes and reducing administrative burdens for organizations serving vulnerable communities.
During his address, CEO Nima Roohi underscored the need for strong multi sector partnerships to deliver effective, accessible services and reduce care costs.
Roohi said, "We are so proud of the growth of Blooming Day from 2024 to 2025. What started as a small event has tripled in size in just one year, highlighting the clear interest in building a community dedicated to assisting its most vulnerable members. We have our sights set on continued growth and partnerships, and look forward to welcoming even more people to Blooming Day 2026."
Beyond celebrating the momentum built since last year's inaugural event, as well as the growth of the organization's technological capabilities, the NYC-based startup was proud to share the news of its $26M Seed A funding round. Blooming Health is now available in 22 states, serving over 1.5 million people in 80+ languages, with a goal of serving 10 million people by the end of 2025
