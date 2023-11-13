Bloop Announces Launch of Three Products for Anorectal Care

Bloop is proud to stand as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, committed to fostering inclusivity and understanding in colorectal care. Post this

At Bloop, quality is their cornerstone. Ingredients are sourced from the heart of Brazil, ensuring they meet the pinnacle of quality standards. Bloop's organically harvested and manufactured ingredients are carefully selected to ensure that the creams are not only effective but also gentle on the skin. The oils and creams are derived from ingredients found in Brazilian rainforests making Bloop's products a revolution in direct-to-consumer treatment for ailments affecting sensitive body parts.

Compared to commonly manufactured ointments for hemorrhoids, Bloop products boast uniquely sourced natural ingredients formulated by a powerhouse team with a pharmaceutical and colorectal medical background, free of ingredients that commonly cause skin irritations often found in competing alternatives. Never before has there been a formulation quite like Bloop's.

The nourishing properties of açai berries and Pracaxi oil are a rich source of fatty acids that promote skin health, helping one on the journey to recovery. Derived from the seeds of the Andiroba tree, Andiroba oil is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, and Babacu oil is a great source of fatty acids, providing deep moisturization for the skin. Sourced from South America's Copaifera tree, Copaíba oil has been trusted for generations by indigenous tribes for its effective pain relief.

Bloop is dedicated to personal wellness of all people, including the LGBTQ+ community and women, and its products are available online to lessen the shame that some suffering patients feel from asking pharmacists in person for treatments to alleviate their pain.

"Bloop understands that the LGBTQ+ community may face unique colorectal health challenges. That is why Bloop's products are thoughtfully designed with these needs in mind, providing solutions that promote comfort and well-being. As a company, Bloop is proud to stand as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, committed to fostering inclusivity and understanding in colorectal care. Its products are uniquely designed to treat many ailments common in this community," said CEO and Founder Amany Mansour-Awad.

Bloop produces maximum strength innovative products with natural and active ingredients, making them the best alternative to traditional OTC anorectal products. Mansour-Awad and team believe in promoting personal health and well-being, as well as maintaining and restoring digestive and anorectal health for all.

About Bloop

Bloop is a company dedicated to improving colorectal care in the United States by providing patients with much-needed symptom relief. Founded by Amany Mansour-Awad, a compounding pharmacist with a passion for customizing medications to cater to the unique needs of patients, Bloop's journey is marked by a commitment to bridging gaps in colorectal care while challenging the embracing and addressing colorectal issues that often burden patients in need.

