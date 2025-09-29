Blossom Hotel Houston Elevates Guest Experience by Joining Curio Collection by Hilton on September 30

Houston's newest Curio Collection by Hilton property debuts, blending wellness, skyline views and the city's only in-hotel medical spa. Hilton Honors members receive 1,000 Bonus Points per night in celebration.

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blossom Hotel Houston proudly announces its transformation into Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuting September 30, 2025. This highly anticipated rebrand ushers in a new era for the property, pairing the individuality of an independent lifestyle hotel with the global recognition, reach and loyalty benefits of Curio Collection by Hilton.

To celebrate its debut, the hotel is offering Hilton Honors members an exclusive opening promotion of 1,000 Bonus Points per night, available for stays from October 2025 through March 2026.

As part of Curio Collection, Blossom Hotel Houston delivers a blend of design, elevated amenities, and a commitment to holistic wellness. The hotel features contemporary interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with panoramic skyline views, and the city's only hotel med-spa, the Total You Medical Spa, which offers a full range of restorative treatments in a serene, wellness-focused setting.

The property also offers a robust culinary program. Blossom Reserve, the hotel's signature restaurant, serves locally inspired cuisine throughout the day, beginning with breakfast service each morning and continuing through lunch and dinner into the evening. The welcoming setting makes it an ideal choice for both business and leisure gatherings. Complementing the restaurant is the Plum Skybar & Lounge, a lively rooftop venue located on the 13th floor. Guests are invited to take in sweeping city skyline views as they enjoy shareable bites and craft cocktails, with service offered daily into the evening and late night hours on weekends.

"Joining Curio Collection by Hilton marks an exciting new chapter for Blossom Hotel Houston," said Elie Khoury, Chief Operating Officer for Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "This transition allows us to elevate our amenities and services even further while staying true to our vision of being a sanctuary for discerning travelers in the heart of Houston."

Strategically located in Houston's cultural and medical districts, Blossom Hotel Houston offers proximity to the Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium, and the Museum District, making it the closest Curio Collection by Hilton property to these landmark destinations. This location, coupled with the property's emphasis on wellness and personalized service, positions the hotel as a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers.

Adding to the momentum of the rebrand, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized operator of lifestyle hotels and resorts, will manage the property, bringing its expertise in delivering best-in-class guest experiences to ensure the success of this new chapter.

Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton is now part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

This rebrand is poised to generate excitement among Hilton Honors members, lifestyle enthusiasts, and global travelers in search of distinctive accommodations in one of Houston's most dynamic neighborhoods.

About Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton

Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton combines the individuality of a lifestyle hotel with the global recognition of Hilton. Located near the Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium, and Houston's Museum District, the hotel offers contemporary guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with skyline views, and the city's only hotel med-spa, Total You Medical Spa. Guests can enjoy locally inspired dining at Blossom Reserve and skyline cocktails at Plum Skybar & Lounge. Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Blossom Hotel Houston delivers elevated amenities, personalized service, and the benefits of Hilton Honors. For more information, visit www.BlossomHouston.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include The REMI. Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio, and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 180 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

