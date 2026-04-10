BLOX Digital wins Gold for AI-activated CMS transforming newsroom work into revenue and growth

"What really stands out is how BLOX Digital brings analytics and AI directly into the newsroom's day-to-day workflow . . . reducing friction, speeding things up, and creating real, measurable impact such as cost savings, higher engagement, and stronger customer retention." Post this

The CMSWire IMPACT Awards celebrate world-class digital experience (DX) technologies that achieve measurable success. Notably, the CMSWire IMPACT Awards are independently judged and not pay-to-win, making this recognition especially meaningful. Judges highlighted BLOX NXT's "Data Where You Work" philosophy, which embeds near real-time analytics directly into the CMS workflow.

"What really stands out is how BLOX Digital brings analytics and AI directly into the newsroom's day-to-day workflow . . . reducing friction, speeding things up, and creating real, measurable impact such as cost savings, higher engagement, and stronger customer retention," noted an independent CMSWire judge.

The CMS that's built with customers, not just for them

A defining factor in the win was BLOX Digital's commitment to a collaborative development model. Through the "Partner Research Project," BLOX Digital engages in weekly co-creation sessions with key partners like Lee Enterprises, Adams MultiMedia, and WFMZ-TV.

"The establishment of the 'Partner Research Project' represents a high standard of customer-centricity, moving from passive feedback to a weekly, collaborative co-creation model that ensures product-market fit," one judge noted.

Proven impact for media organizations

The award follows a year of significant innovation for the BLOX NXT platform, driven by a "closed-loop" development cycle with industry leaders like Times Journal Media, Lee Enterprises, and WFMZ-TV. Key highlights that secured the win include:

AI Story Assistant: A real-time coach that provides instant feedback on SEO, keywords, and engagement metrics directly within the content workflow, reducing production time and improving content performance.

Predictive audience intelligence: Through BLOX Audience+, media organizations can automatically identify users most likely to subscribe or churn, driving higher conversion and retention rates.

Single Customer View: A unified interface that centralizes subscriber history and behavior, empowering customer service teams with proactive insights and improving lifetime value.

Near Real-Time dashboards: Asset-level analytics that allow content creators to monitor traffic patterns without leaving the primary workspace, enabling faster, data-driven editorial decisions.

"The CMSWire IMPACT Award win validates our vision that for AI and data to be truly valuable, they must be active participants in the daily workflow," said Brad Ward, CEO of BLOX Digital.

"For BLOX Digital partners, this recognition affirms they are operating on a platform built not just for today's challenges, but for the future of digital publishing."

About the CMSWire IMPACT Awards

The CMSWire IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the fields of customer experience, digital experience and customer service. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be customer experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior customer experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by CMSWire Editor-in-Chief Dom Nicastro, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process. Learn more at https://www.simplermedia.com/impact-awards/

cmswire/.

About CMSWire

For over two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals. Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, customer service and digital experience leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. To learn more, visit CMSWire.com.

About BLOX Digital

BLOX Digital is the premier provider of digital publishing solutions for media organizations, including newspapers, broadcasters, and digital-first publishers. With a 35-year track record of proven results, BLOX Digital powers over 2,000 news sources and manages millions of paid subscribers. Its AI-activated BLOX NXT CMS provides a unified, full-stack ecosystem for content management, audience development, and monetization, ensuring that media partners have the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Learn more at https://www.bloxdigital.com/.

Media Contact

Aaron Gillette, BLOX Digital, 1 5635949686, [email protected], https://www.bloxdigital.com/

SOURCE BLOX Digital