BLOX NXT Unveiled: The future of content management is here

When it comes to current tools, data is scattered. BLOX NXT changes the game by consolidating everything we need in one place—quick, reliable, and actionable. Post this

Innovation meets real-world impact

Enthusiastic early adopters have already hailed BLOX NXT's transformative capabilities.

"When it comes to current tools, data is scattered. BLOX NXT changes the game by consolidating everything we need in one place—quick, reliable, and actionable," said Tim Kelley, senior editor of products and partnerships at Lee Enterprises.

Mike Sunnucks, national enterprise editor at Adams Publishing Group, added, "The system's reliability is unmatched. It's a workhorse that lets us focus on what matters—creating high-impact content without worrying about workflow interruptions."

Brad Ward, CEO of BLOX Digital, shared his excitement for what BLOX NXT represents for the media industry.

"BLOX NXT is more than a CMS—it's a full-stack solution built for the organizations shaping the digital era. We've combined cutting-edge technology with user-driven design, delivering tools that enable our partners to not just adapt, but lead. With BLOX NXT, content teams gain the efficiency, insights, and capabilities they need to reach new heights in content creation, monetization, and audience engagement," Ward said.

Key features driving the next era of publishing

From content teams to customer service representatives, every department will benefit from BLOX NXT's state-of-the-art capabilities:

Comprehensive platform enables organizations to consolidate their vendor rosters—no need to juggle multiple integrations and invoices.

AI-driven efficiency helpers to automate SEO, enhance engagement, and optimize workflows.

Real-time collaboration that empowers teams to work together seamlessly, eliminating version confusion and boosting productivity.

Unified user management to simplify subscription handling and improve audience relationships.

Embedded data insights that deliver instant access to KPIs, enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

A seamless transition and future-focused growth

By adopting a "plank-by-plank" development approach, BLOX NXT continually evolves, enabling media organizations to stay at the forefront of the industry with regular updates and innovations.

Existing BLOX CMS partners can look forward to a smooth upgrade to BLOX NXT, ensuring minimal disruption during adoption. Organizations new to BLOX Digital's ecosystem will gain the expertise of a trusted partner with proven success across thousands of media organizations.

BLOX NXT launches April 3rd, 2025 and will be made available for upgrade to organizations worldwide. Interested in seeing how BLOX NXT can revolutionize your content creation, audience development, and digital monetization? Visit www.bloxdigital.com/nxt for more information and to request a personalized demo.

About BLOX Digital

BLOX Digital is a leading digital solutions provider for content producers across the United States and beyond. With over 2,000 clients in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and other U.S. territories, BLOX Digital has established itself as a reliable and effective partner for organizations of all sizes. Our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses everything from content management systems to managed digital advertising services, ensuring that you have access to the latest technology and strategies to succeed in today's ever-changing landscape. Learn more at: http://www.bloxdigital.com.

Media Contact

Aaron Gillette, BLOX Digital, 1 8002939576 1042, [email protected], https://www.bloxdigital.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE BLOX Digital