BLR Wins Bronze for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training from the Brandon Hall Group

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize training solutions that provide innovative technology for learning, talent management, and development. BLR's compliance training programs were recognized for their positive impact, providing measurable results for their users.

"We're honored to have received recognition from Brandon Hall Group in such a competitive category. BLR has long been a leader in business compliance, but this award is a testament to how we've been able to take our best-in-class content to the next level through superior technology and consultative solutioning. We understand that compliance and employee development are both complex and critical initiatives, and we're proud our clients trust us to help navigate them."—Kimberly St. Lawrence, Head of Product

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts; Brandon Hall Group analysts; and executives based on these criteria: Fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Product: What's the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from competing products?

Value propositions: What problem does the product solve, and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

About BLR

BLR® is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable environment, health, and safety (EHS) and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. To learn more about BLR's training solutions, visit https://blr.com/solutions/employee-training/.

