BLR's EHS Daily Advisor honors the winners of the 2023 Safety Standout Awards for their dedication to safety and performance.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 21, 2023, during its EHS NOW virtual ceremony, BLR's EHS Daily Advisor extended congratulations to the winners of its annual Safety Standout Awards program for demonstrating steadfast commitment to workplace safety and compliance.

Safety Standout Awards are given in the following six categories:

Best Overall Safety Program and Culture: AT&T Field Operations

AT&T Field Operations (AFO) created a national Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) team focused on the EH&S concerns of its employees. They deployed safety advocates and champions across the country to solely focus on safety conversations, best practices, and self-awareness. The AFO organization provides world-class customer service for the installation and repair of residential and commercial telephone, Internet, and video. The AFO footprint spans the country and includes approximately 23,000 employees. Field operation can include working aloft (ladders, aerial lift, and pole climbing), operating company vehicles for approximately 250 million miles per year, and working in utility holes and excavations. The AFO EH&S organization has also dedicated two days per month for leadership to conduct field observations on frontline employees. The second annual AFO Safety Poster Contest is being launched this summer and the first AFO Family New Driver Awareness Day. The AFO EH&S organization focuses on behavioral-based insights and predictive safety analytics to mentor employees and reduce the risk of incidents.

Innovations in Safety Training Award: Huntington Hospital, Northwell Health

Huntington Hospital implemented a dedicated training space for safe patient handling, which has significantly increased compliance with training requirements. The Safe Patient Handling and Mobility (SPHM) training room has greatly enhanced employee engagement and participation in safety initiatives, including hazard prevention and overall safe practices. As a result, the annual hands-on transfer compliance rate has increased from 17% to 96%.

Safety Technology and Innovation Award: VF Corporation

Denver-based VF Corporation (maker of Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies) implemented cutting-edge wearable technology, robotics, and automation among distribution center operations to reduce injuries associated with manual material handling. Kinetic is a wearable and software analytics platform that detects unsafe postures and provides data-driven insights to maximize workplace safety programs. From this data, VF has identified and targeted specific jobs and departments that may foster greater risk of injury from physical task demands.

Moving Beyond Compliance Award: United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR)

UCOR displayed a strong focus on off-the-job safety and protecting its workers no matter where they are. In addition, UCOR places emphasis on constant communication and a commitment to empowering supervisors to take care of their teams while encouraging peer support and a valuable sense of coworkers looking out for one another.

The Moving Beyond Compliance Award is sponsored by SafeStart, a safety company focused on human factors.

Young Safety Professional Excellence Award: Tony Mudd

Tony Mudd, CSP, is a human performance specialist for Sensori Safety. Inspired after watching his grandfather struggle to recover from a serious work injury, Mudd created a company that focuses on making workplaces safer. He created a human performance testing program for mobile equipment operators designed to help employers decrease accidents, lower cost, and assess workers' vision perception, accuracy, reaction time, focus, memory, and hand-eye coordination. Mudd has worked with clients to develop an occupational work-hardening program, conduct ergonomic assessments, and revise work instructions and job safety analysis functions.

Read more details about the winners and view the runners-up:

https://ehsdailyadvisor.blr.com/2023/08/safety-standout-awards-2023-meet-our-latest-honorees/

