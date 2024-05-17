BLR's EHS Hero awarded Top Product of the Year by Environment+Energy Leader

"Our team at BLR is incredibly proud of the positive impact EHS Hero has had on organizations striving towards sustainability and energy management excellence. This award highlights our commitment to continued innovations in the environmental and energy sectors," Kim St. Lawrence, Sr. VP of Product. Post this

EHS Hero by BLR is built by industry experts to solve compliance and risk management challenges for EHS professionals. Its comprehensive compliance content, insights, and EHS management workflow modules track leading and lagging indicators, providing risk analysis, procedural guidance, engagement, and hazard prevention solutions.

EHS Hero compliance insights are provided by a team of in-house EHS industry experts across 197 subject areas. Their expertise is leveraged to build plans, checklists, guidance documents, and instructor-led teaching materials, as well as easy-to-understand summaries of federal and state regulations. EHS Hero's tools are designed by former EHS professionals, ensuring a unique blend of features and capabilities that are easy to use and talk to one another. This makes it simple for EHS professionals to start and complete tasks in one interface.

The combination of regulatory updates and workflow tools enables EHS professionals to make more informed decisions about their risk management strategies and create safer workplaces. With EHS Hero, companies can manage complex, multifaceted compliance and risk challenges effectively. These tools, designed by former EHS professionals, ensure seamless integration for efficient task execution in a unified interface.

EHS Hero's distinction by Environment+Energy Leader signifies a remarkable achievement in the field. Jessica Hunt, co-president of E+E Leader, expresses her admiration for this year's winners: "The introduction of six distinct categories in this year's awards program not only celebrates the breadth of innovation within the industry but also highlights the specific areas where companies are truly making an impact. A win is a testament to these companies' outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda."

The 2024 E+E Leader Awards highlight the exceptional work of diverse organizations, embodying the indomitable spirit that drives us toward a sustainable future. From groundbreaking products to innovative projects, this year's winners set new standards in environmental stewardship and energy efficiency. Their achievements remind us of the ambitious goals we all share in the environmental and energy sectors, acting as guiding beacons in our collective journey toward sustainability.

BLR is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver on strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable EHS and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. The nation's top companies trust BLR as their compliance and education partner. To learn more about BLR's EHS management and compliance tools, visit https://blr.com/solutions/ehs-management/.

