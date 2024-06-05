BLR's EHS Hero named G2 Leader for fourth consecutive quarter

We are immensely proud of EHS Hero earning the Leader badge in G2's EHS software category for the fourth consecutive quarter. —Kim St. Lawrence, senior VP of product Post this

"We are immensely proud of EHS Hero earning the Leader badge in G2's Environmental Health and Safety Software category for the fourth consecutive quarter. We are grateful for the trust and feedback of our users, and we remain dedicated to continually enhancing EHS Hero to meet their evolving needs." —Kim St. Lawrence, Senior VP of Product

To achieve leader status, products must be highly rated by current users and have substantial customer satisfaction and market presence. Based on customer feedback, EHS Hero ranks above industry average in the following categories:

Quality of support

Ease of use

Ease of admin

Ease of setup

In addition, 90% of reviewers gave EHS Hero four stars or higher, and 100% of reviewers believe the product is headed in the right direction.

Recent reviews on G2 include:

"The customer support for me has been outstanding. [My implementation manager] is my guy for all things BLR and whether I am having a issue or I think something may work better if we adjusted this or that, he is always there to help. I have gotten on zoom calls multiple times with him to explain best practices or how a tool works."

"[BLR's EHS Hero] allows me to track my OSHA recordable injuries/illnesses. But more, it enables me to keep case information all together so if needed to review at a later date, it is all there."

"BLR is easy to navigate and has all of the essential safety materials that are effectively designed for safety talks and ongoing training. I am able to access the BLR site anywhere on the go when needed."

BLR® remains committed to advancing the product's capabilities through regular updates and continuous improvement to meet its users' evolving needs. Organizations interested in learning more about EHS Hero and how it can streamline their EHS compliance and management processes can visit the BLR website.

About BLR

BLR is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver on strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable EHS and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. The nation's top companies trust BLR as their compliance and education partner. To see why, visit https://www.blr.com.

