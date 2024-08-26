BLR's EHS Hero named Momentum Leader in G2 summer report

Innovation is not just about new features; it's about solving problems in novel ways that resonate deeply with our users. We aim to develop products that users didn't know they needed but can't imagine living without. —Jordan Ponton, EHS product manager Post this

"Innovation is not just about new features; it's about solving problems in novel ways that resonate deeply with our users. We aim to develop products that users didn't know they needed but can't imagine living without." —Jordan Ponton, EHS product manager

EHS Hero also earned two other badges for summer 2024:

Leader in EHS software for the fifth consecutive quarter

Leader in environmental, quality, and safety management software

EHS Hero achieved Leader status in both categories by receiving positive reviews and having substantial customer satisfaction and market presence relative to its competitors.

"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

This award demonstrates BLR's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative EHS solutions and continuous improvement to meet its users' evolving needs. Organizations interested in learning more about EHS Hero and how it can streamline their EHS compliance and management processes can visit our website.

BLR® is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver on strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable EHS and policy management tools; superior analysis of Department of Labor (DOL), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulatory updates; implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. The nation's top companies trust BLR as their compliance and education partner. To see why, visit https://www.blr.com.

