Blubrry Launches Free Thrive Bundle Trial for All Hosting Customers This August

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting, a leading podcast hosting platform, is excited to announce a special offer for all hosting customers: a free trial of the comprehensive Thrive Bundle throughout August. This exclusive opportunity is designed to enhance the podcasting experience with leading-edge AI tools and unique features, ensuring podcasters get the most out of every episode.

Experience the Blubrry Podcast AI Assistant (PAI)

At the core of the Thrive Bundle is the Blubrry Podcast AI Assistant (PAI), a revolutionary tool that streamlines the entire podcasting process. From planning and producing to promoting episodes, PAI offers a virtual assistant that helps create content and audience engagement on social media through captivating clips and highlights.

Maximize Monetization with Dynamic Ad Insertion

Monetizing a podcast is now simpler with Blubrry's Dynamic Ad Insertion feature. The Thrive Bundle allows seamless insertion of pre-roll ads to promote previous episodes or upcoming events, helping retain an audience and generate additional revenue. This feature keeps content fresh and relevant, continually updating listeners with the latest in the podcast world.

Optimize Content with Episode Comparison

Understanding what resonates with an audience is crucial for podcast growth. The Episode Comparison feature, available in the Blubrry Dashboard, allows content creators to compare up to five episodes using trending data. This helps identify which episodes garnered quicker listener uptake, providing insights to fine-tune a strategy and deliver content an audience loves.

Track Growth with Listener and Subscriber Tracking

Tracking a podcast's growth has never been easier with Blubrry's Listener and Subscriber Tracking feature. This unique stats tool, available in the Dashboard, provides real-time data on show growth, enabling them to make informed decisions about content and marketing strategies.

Leverage Unique Metrics with Average Daily Plays Statistics

The Thrive Bundle includes the Average Daily Plays Statistic, a unique metric that offers insights into a podcast's growth and long-tail consumption. Understanding daily audience engagement helps them strategize releases and promotional efforts effectively.

Enhance Engagement with Quicklinks

Engaging with an audience is vital to building loyalty. The Quicklinks feature supports external hyperlinks, Value for Value, donations, and analytics, making it easy to interact with listeners. Whether directing them to additional content or encouraging donations, Quicklinks enhances audience connection.

Showcase Accolades with Apple Podcast Reviews

Promote a podcast by showcasing glowing reviews. The Blubrry stats dashboard integrates Apple Podcast reviews, allowing podcasters to highlight positive feedback on social media. Sharing accolades boosts credibility and attracts new listeners through peer recommendations.

Affordable Continuation Post-Trial

After the free trial in August, the Thrive Bundle is available for just $10 a month. This affordable feature ensures continued access to powerful tools, helping maintain podcast growth and effective audience engagement.

Podcasters should not miss this opportunity to elevate their podcast process with Blubrry's Thrive Bundle. Take advantage of the August free trial and transform the podcast experience with advanced features and AI-driven tools. Please contact the Blubrry support team with any questions.

About Blubrry: Blubrry is a premier podcast hosting platform offering tools and services to help podcasters succeed. From innovative AI features and the top hosting services in the business to detailed analytics, Blubrry supports podcasters at every stage of their path. Visit our website, Blubrry Podcasting.

