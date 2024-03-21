Blubrry Podcasting Launches Podcast AI Service to Transform Podcast Production and Promotion

Our Podcast AI Assistant will make Blubrry Podcasters more efficient and successful in producing their shows, from amateurs to professionals. Post this

The new AI service, named Blubrry Podcast AI Assistant (Blubrry PAI), results from extensive research and development to address the day-to-day challenges podcast creators face. With Blubrry PAI, podcasters can expect an intuitive platform that simplifies the content creation, improves post-production publishing, and maximizes audience engagement across various social media platforms.

Key Features of Blubrry PAI:

AI-Episode Planning: From topic selection and guest questions to show scripting, PAI offers AI-driven insights to help creators plan their episodes more efficiently. This ensures content is engaging and relevant to their target audience.

AI-Post-Production Tools: Leveraging AI, the service provides transcripts, title suggestions, show summaries, bullet points of topics covered, episode artwork generation, and chapter files with full integration to episode publishing.

AI-Social Clips and Email Promotion: Blubrry PAI also provides AI-based social media captions and posts, enabling podcasters to promote their episodes across multiple platforms effectively. It generates custom social media clip choices and autogenerates an email for episode promotion.

AI-Media Clipping - coming soon: Promotional video clips are tailored to the unique characteristics of each social media platform for maximum reach and listener engagement.

Blubrry Podcasting CEO Todd Cochrane shared his excitement about the launch:

"We are thrilled to introduce Blubrry PAI to the podcasting community. Our goal has always been to enable creators to be more efficient and help with all aspects of their podcast creation. Our Podcast AI Assistant will make Blubrry Podcasters more efficient and successful in producing their shows, from amateurs to professionals.

"This AI service is a game-changer, giving our podcasters richer data to engage listeners by offering unparalleled tools through every step of the podcasting process," Cochrane said.

Blubrry PAI is now available to Blubrry hosting podcasters worldwide. For more information, visit the product page and read the blog post here. The Blubrry support team is available for any questions that may arise, contact support here.

About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

