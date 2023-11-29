Blubrry Podcasting Launches Premium Podcasting for Exclusive Shows

With just a few clicks, podcasters can now effortlessly password-protect secure podcast feeds, offering content exclusively to listeners who pay a set monthly or annual fee while maintaining a public show. Post this

With just a few clicks, podcasters can now effortlessly password-protect secure podcast feeds, offering content exclusively to listeners who pay a set monthly or annual fee while maintaining a public show.

A unique feature allows podcasters to dual publish to Apple Premium through delegated delivery while at the same time publishing to their premium podcast listeners on Blubrry. This gives podcasters maximum flexibility to earn through Apple Podcasts and Blubrry Premium.

Listeners are treated to their premium podcast portal, where they are provided a secure RSS feed that is fully authenticated to access the premium content via standard podcast apps while also providing the ability to listen on the portal page.

Unlike other solutions, Blubrry's Premium Podcasting option offers a robust and user-friendly approach to protecting valuable content.

Here's how Blubrry Premium Podcasting works

Feed Protection: Podcasters protect custom podcast feeds with user authentication handled by a username and password

User Management: Podcasters can see user subscriptions and expiration dates along with a robust panel showing earnings and payouts.

Free Subscription Option: Podcasters can choose individuals to offer free access to their premium content to up to five listeners.

With Blubrry's Premium Podcasting option, podcasters can monetize their content effectively while also delivering top-tier content to their most dedicated fans. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster looking to expand your offerings or a newcomer eager to establish a revenue stream, Blubrry's Premium Podcasting is the solution you've been waiting for.

To learn more about Blubrry's Premium Podcasting option and how it can benefit your podcast, visit this Blubrry article.

About Blubrry: Blubrry is a leading podcast hosting and monetization platform, empowering podcasters with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the ever-growing podcasting industry. With a commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions, Blubrry has continued to support podcasters in achieving their goals since 2005. Contact Blubrry.

