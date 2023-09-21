Blubrry Podcasting Relaunches Podcast Mirror with New Features and Pricing

Podcast Mirror now offers paid features to better serve podcasters not hosting with Blubrry
COOPERSVILLE, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting has released an update to its existing service, Podcast Mirror. Now, the service not only replicates a podcasters RSS feed to ensure consistent performance, it handles large numbers of episodes and enables all podcasters to benefit from Podcasting 2.0 features for those using podcast hosts dismissive of the new features.
"Podcasts currently wanting to take advantage of Podcasting 2.0 features are often road-blocked by their current non-certified podcast host," explains Todd Cochrane, Blubrry CEO. "Now all podcasters, regardless of where they host their shows, can take advantage of these features and participate in the Podcasting 2.0 evolution."
Podcast Mirror is free for Blubrry Hosting customers and is available to any podcaster for $60 annually. The service has been priced to be affordable for all, and existing non-hosting users of Podcast Mirror can purchase the first year of service for $50.
The service was launched in 2017 and has undergone advances over the years. However, this iteration is by far the most extensive and the most helpful to the podcast industry.
Mike Dell, VP of Customer Relations says, "We're excited to release the Premium version of Podcast Mirror. It will allow all podcasters to have Podcasting 2.0 features, including those who have been waiting for their non-compliant podcast hosts to implement the features. This is the bridge many have been waiting for."
Blubrry Podcasting's Podcast Mirror service information and sign-up opportunities can be found here.
About Blubrry Podcasting: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services to podcasters such as hosting, IAB certified podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization and PowerPress, the No. 1 podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact us.
Todd Cochrane, Blubrry Podcasting, https://www.blubrry.com
