Blubrry Podcasting Relaunches Podcast Mirror with New Features and Pricing

Podcast Mirror is free for Blubrry Hosting customers and is available to any podcaster for $60 annually. The service has been priced to be affordable for all, and existing non-hosting users of Podcast Mirror can purchase the first year of service for $50.

Podcast Mirror is free for Blubrry Hosting customers and is available to any podcaster for $60 annually. The service has been priced to be affordable for all, and existing non-hosting users of Podcast Mirror can purchase the first year of service for $50.

The service was launched in 2017 and has undergone advances over the years. However, this iteration is by far the most extensive and the most helpful to the podcast industry.

Mike Dell, VP of Customer Relations says, "We're excited to release the Premium version of Podcast Mirror. It will allow all podcasters to have Podcasting 2.0 features, including those who have been waiting for their non-compliant podcast hosts to implement the features. This is the bridge many have been waiting for."

Blubrry Podcasting's Podcast Mirror service information and sign-up opportunities can be found here.

