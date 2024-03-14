Blubrry Podcasting Releases Game-Changing Widgets to Boost Listener Engagement

Podcasting 2.0 functions added for podcasters to utilize on their platforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting, known for its transformative podcasting technology, announced the launch of its new series of website widgets designed to revolutionize audience engagement. This latest development underscores Blubrry's commitment to providing podcasters the tools they need to connect more effectively with their listeners and grow their communities.
The newly released widgets are engineered to integrate seamlessly with any podcast website, offering a range of interactive features that include Boostagrams, credits, live show information in real-time, and more. These features enhance the listener experience and provide podcasters with valuable insights into their audience's preferences and behaviors, and opportunities to receive donations from their listeners quickly.
"Most of these widgets originated from the Podcasting 2.0 initiative for furthering connections with creators and listeners. We see not only the value but are witnessing these functions' impact on our users and their audience loyalty," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting.
New Widgets and Embeds Available for Blubrry Hosting Users:
- Funding
- Credits
- Trailer
- Value4Value
- Boostagram
- Live Show
- Subscribe
- Audience Survey
- Podroll
The widgets are designed with ease of use in mind, requiring minimal technical knowledge for installation and customization. These widgets can be found in the podcaster dashboard's overall show management and episode sharing and promotion section.
To learn more about these innovative podcast embeds and widgets and how they can transform the podcasting experience, visit the Widgets & Embeds on Blubrry's website or read more in the Blubrry blog post. The team is also available for support and to answer any questions that arise about integrating these new tools into a website.
About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.
