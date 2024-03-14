Blubrry Podcasting Releases Game-Changing Widgets to Boost Listener Engagement

"We see not only the value but are witnessing these functions' impact on our users and their audience loyalty." Todd Cochrane, CEO. Post this

"Most of these widgets originated from the Podcasting 2.0 initiative for furthering connections with creators and listeners. We see not only the value but are witnessing these functions' impact on our users and their audience loyalty," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting.

New Widgets and Embeds Available for Blubrry Hosting Users:

Funding

Credits

Trailer

Value4Value

Boostagram

Live Show

Subscribe

Audience Survey

Podroll

The widgets are designed with ease of use in mind, requiring minimal technical knowledge for installation and customization. These widgets can be found in the podcaster dashboard's overall show management and episode sharing and promotion section.

To learn more about these innovative podcast embeds and widgets and how they can transform the podcasting experience, visit the Widgets & Embeds on Blubrry's website or read more in the Blubrry blog post. The team is also available for support and to answer any questions that arise about integrating these new tools into a website.

About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

