Blubrry Releases Podcast Audio Player with Chapters and Updated Closed Captions

"This latest update to our audio player embodies our efforts to consistently provide our podcasters with the most advanced, user-friendly tools available," said Todd Cochrane, CEO.

Podcast Chapters are part of the Podcasting 2.0 initiative, giving creators and listeners a richer, more interactive, customizable experience. Alongside the improved closed captions/transcriptions that Blubrry implemented in 2022, these features make for a robust audio player (and playlists) that allow podcasters to optimize their content for their broad range of audiences.

"This latest update to our audio player embodies our efforts to consistently provide our podcasters with the most advanced, user-friendly tools available," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting. "The player features quicker ways for podcasters to show off their content."

The updated Blubrry podcast audio player is available immediately to all Blubrry Podcasting users. Existing users can access the player settings in the Blubrry Podcasting Dashboard under Show - Manage and Player in PowerPress. New hosting users are invited to discover the benefits of the updated player by signing up for Blubrry Podcasting services.

For more information about Blubrry Podcasting and the updated podcast audio player, please visit Blubrry's player page or read about the update on their blog.

About us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the w- orld, Blubrry offers tools and services including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and PowerPress, the No. 1 podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience to support creators as they Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

