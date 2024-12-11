Blubrry's Collaboration with Adobe Brings Professional Editing to You

This collaboration allows podcasters to focus on what truly matters – producing high-quality content – while removing many of the usual roadblocks that slow down production. -- Todd Cochrane Post this

"We're thrilled to provide our creators with Adobe's cutting-edge recording and editing tools that simplify the creation process," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting. "This collaboration allows podcasters to focus on what truly matters – producing high-quality content – while removing many of the usual roadblocks that slow down production."

Upon completion of the free trial as follows:

3- to 12-month subscriptions at $7 per active user per month

per active user per month 1-year subscription for $69

Blubrry Hosting customers will find the offer in the Blubrry Dashboard or in the Tools and Resources section of the dashboard. Learn more about the Blubrry and Adobe partnership on their website and details on their blog.

About Blubrry Podcasting: Blubrry is a premier podcast hosting platform offering tools and services to help podcasters succeed. From innovative AI features and the top hosting services in the business to detailed analytics, Blubrry supports podcasters at every stage of their path. Visit our website, Blubrry Podcasting.

