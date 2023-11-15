Blue Aqua, SCD Probiotics Partner to Build Manufacturing Plant in Singapore

The Blue Aqua International and SCD Probiotics partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations and signifies a substantial step forward in the advancement of sustainable aquaculture practices worldwide. Post this

Matt Wood, founder, and CEO of SCD Probiotics, shares in the excitement: "Our mission at SCD Probiotics is to reduce chemical and antibiotic use, worldwide, by replacing these with beneficial, probiotic technologies. Partnering with Dr. Shishehchian and Blue Aqua, we can make a significant impact in the region and provide probiotic alternatives to farmers that benefit both the health of aquatic life and the health of the eco-system."

The Blue Aqua International and SCD Probiotics partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations and signifies a substantial step forward in the advancement of sustainable aquaculture practices worldwide. The manufacturing facility is anticipated to commence operations in early 2025, with a resolute commitment to ongoing research and development, ensuring the continuous enhancement of probiotic and enzyme solutions across diverse applications.

About Blue Aqua International:

Blue Aqua International is a one-stop solution provider for the aquaculture industry worldwide. The group provides cutting-edge solutions for the management of the culture environment and the optimization of animal nutrition. Specialized in aquaculture technology and farming – the group transfers its expert solutions to over 4000 customers worldwide and operates farms in Singapore and Indonesia. For more information, visit www.blueaquaint.com

About SCD Probiotics:

SCD Probiotics is a global leader in probiotic and biochemical solutions, devoted to enhancing health and performance across various sectors, including agriculture, aquaculture, and human health. The company specializes in pioneering probiotic products and solutions designed to address the burgeoning demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. For more information, please visit www.scdprobiotics.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Phetvorasack, SCD Probiotics, LLC, 1 8166685329 8166685329, [email protected], www.SCDProbiotics.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE SCD Probiotics, LLC