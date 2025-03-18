Blue Butterfly Expands Retail Services with Industry Veteran Scott Jackson

Blue Butterfly has expanded its retail services vertical, offering end-to-end solutions for retailers at every stage of growth. Spearheading this initiative is Scott Jackson, a retail industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience driving successful retail expansion.

SCITUATE, Mass., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Butterfly is expanding its retail services vertical, providing end-to-end solutions for retailers at every stage of their growth journey. Leading this initiative is Scott Jackson, a seasoned retail industry leader with more than 30 years of experience driving success for top brands. Over the past year, Scott has played a pivotal role in refining and enhancing Blue Butterfly's offerings, helping brands scale their businesses and secure prime locations in shopping centers nationwide.

To showcase these expanded capabilities, Blue Butterfly has re-launched its website, giving retailers deeper insight into its strategic services.

Scott's expertise spans decades of leadership in retail expansion, leasing, and concept development. Prior to joining Blue Butterfly, he served in a leadership role at Go! Retail Group, the top operator of more than 1,000 holiday pop-up shops across U.S. malls and outlets. His team also introduced a variety of fresh new retail concepts in stores around the world over the past decade.

Previously, Scott played a key role in leading Brookstone's pop-up expansion across hundreds of year-round locations, including its highly successful airport division. At Lindt Chocolate, he spearheaded the brand's U.S. retail growth from 27 stores to over 100 and helped relaunch it globally. He also led the North American store rollout of Rosetta Stone, transforming its business from digital-only to a thriving physical retail presence. Additionally, Scott has leveraged his forward-thinking retail strategies to drive growth for multiple private equity firms.

"As we expand our retail services, Scott's deep expertise in concept development, retail operations, and strategic growth makes him an invaluable asset to our team," said Michael Brielmann, Partner at Blue Butterfly. "His ability to navigate complex retail landscapes and deliver results will help our clients scale faster and smarter."

Blue Butterfly's newly expanded retail consulting services go far beyond lease negotiation and portfolio optimization and include:

Concept Development – Transforming ideas into engaging retail experiences that drive sales

Retail Expansion – Developing strategic growth plans for scalable success

Store Operations – Optimizing all aspects of store management for peak performance

Business Evaluation – Uncovering opportunities to increase sales and profitability

Whether launching a new retail brand, rolling out stores nationwide, refining real estate strategy, or securing new locations, Blue Butterfly offers a strategic, results-driven approach tailored to each client's needs.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Blue Butterfly during this exciting phase of growth," said Scott Jackson. "Retailers need more than just locations—they need a strategy that sets them up for long-term success. I look forward to helping brands navigate the complexities of retail expansion and unlocking new opportunities on their behalf."

For more information about Blue Butterfly's expanded retail services or to connect with Scott Jackson, visit www.bluebutterflyllc.com or call 775.981.0929.

Media Contact

Patricia Norins, Blue Butterfly LLC, 1 781-206-5295, [email protected], www.bluebutterflyllc.com

SOURCE Blue Butterfly LLC