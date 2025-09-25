Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor

Juliette's firsthand testimony, backed by meticulous research, unravels Epstein's deep ties to the shadowy intelligence community that controlled him. It explores how the two-time college dropout amassed a fortune of half a billion dollars while spending his days abusing young girls. Post this

Twenty-three years ago, on September 26, 2002, Jeffrey Epstein touched down in Cape Town with a high-profile entourage. That night, 20-year-old Juliette Bryant, a psychology student and aspiring model, was recruited and promised a future with the lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret. Instead, she found herself ensnared in a global network of abuse.

Between 2002 and 2004, the book documents how Juliette was trafficked across continents and American states, taken to all of Epstein's luxury residences, and introduced to co-conspirators who enabled his operations to flourish in plain sight.

The sexual abuse and psychological manipulation Juliette endured were pervasive as she made her final trip to Epstein's remote Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. There, in June 2004, Juliette awoke paralyzed in a laboratory, while a female doctor operated on her—without her knowledge or consent, according to the book.

Author Sarah McCarthy combines Juliette's firsthand account with an in-depth investigation to uncover the chilling purpose behind this procedure and explores the possibility that Epstein not only violated his victims' bodies but also their minds.

Told through the lens of Juliette's personal diary—a pink notebook adorned with a blue butterfly—the book unveils the true scale and depravity of Epstein's operations.

"While other books have documented his trafficking network, Blue Butterfly explores his obsession with elite eugenics, artificial intelligence, transhumanism, cryogenics, and cloning. It reveals how the predator leveraged his wealth and influence to court scientists, particularly cognitive and psychological specialists, to advance the depraved agendas of those who controlled him," said Author McCarthy.

"Blue Butterfly will ignite the conversations the world still needs to have to fully grasp the scope of Epstein's crimes," McCarthy added. "I'm personally connected to three survivors listed on Epstein's flight logs, but this is Juliette's story alone. This book is the result of years of research, interviews, and following every lead to its end to understand the driving force behind Epstein's operations and what they mean for humanity.

"This isn't just a story of abuse—it's about power, silence, and complicity," McCarthy added. "We cannot heal from what we refuse to confront. By exposing the full scope of his crimes, I believe this book can help collective healing on a universal level."

"Blue Butterfly is a deeply personal and unflinching account of survival, complicity, and the dark undercurrents of unchecked power which stands apart in the true crime genre as a profoundly human and politically urgent narrative," said Publisher Kris Millegan.

Available for pre-order now at TrineDay.com and Amazon.com.

Media Contact

cheron brylski, TrineDay Books, 5044601468, [email protected], trineday.com

SOURCE TrineDay Books