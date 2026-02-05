Blue Grid Group Launches to Disrupt IT Consulting with "Business Outcomes as-a-Service" (BOaaS)

The enterprise is exhausted by 'endless pilots' that deliver billable hours instead of value. We launched Blue Grid Group to flip the script, moving past the hype to deliver production-ready AI with a guaranteed 90-day path to ROI. — Don Carr, CEO of Blue Grid Group Post this

Led by Innovation Leaders with Depth and Empathy

Unlike traditional firms that prioritize billable hours, Blue Grid Group is built by experienced leaders who have managed massive budgets and complex infrastructures at the highest levels of global business. This "operator-first" perspective allows BGG to focus on execution and governance through the lens of human impact.

"True innovation isn't just about the technology you deploy; it's about the people you empower to use it," says Don Carr, CEO of Blue Grid Group. "We've seen firsthand how enterprise technology can become bogged down in complexity when the human element is ignored. We build teams with the depth and empathy required to navigate the friction of transition, ensuring that when we deploy a solution, it isn't just functional, it's embraced by the organization."

A Specialized Portfolio for Modern Enterprise

Blue Grid Group launches with a comprehensive suite of high-impact offerings across three core pillars:

Enterprise IT & AI: Production-ready AI solutions, human-centric implementation strategies for seamless technology adoption, and Computer Vision for real-time threat detection.

Experiential Solutions: Powering Smart Cities, predictive maintenance for multiple industries, and Edge Orchestration for resilient commerce systems that ensure transactions never stop.

Edsvard AI Product Suite: Proprietary AI tools including Edsvard AI Contract & Invoice Intelligence, Construction Coordination, and Automated Redaction, designed to turn legal and construction portfolios into strategic assets.

Industry-Specific Impact

BGG is launching with specialized expertise in sectors where uptime and accuracy are non-negotiable, including Education, Construction, Sports & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Legal. Whether it's modernizing campus safety for school districts or automating PII removal for legal compliance, BGG's solutions are designed to be "invisible" and frictionless so that even the most complex digital transformations feel natural to the end-user, allowing operations to remain seamless.

About Blue Grid Group

Fortune 100 Experience. Boutique Agility. Blue Grid Group (BGG) is a strategic technology firm that delivers Business Outcomes as-a-Service (BOaaS) for enterprise leaders. Founded and led by former Fortune 100 innovation executives who've worked with organizations including IBM, Thoughtworks, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, and Disney, BGG bridges the "execution gap" between ambitious strategy and production-ready reality, through simple, frictionless interactions.

Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, High Availability Edge, and Computer Vision, the firm is defined by its 90-Day ROI Standard, moving complex programs from pilot to measurable value in a single quarter. Through its Edsvard AI suite, BGG provides industry-specific solutions that prioritize results over billable hours. By removing the traditional friction of enterprise consulting, Blue Grid Group turns complex IT initiatives into high-velocity strategic assets.

For more information or to schedule a discovery call, visit https://bluegridgroup.com.

Media Contact: Heidi Robnett, Go to Market Director, Americas | [email protected] | (877) 988-4244

Media Contact

Heidi Robnett, Blue Grid Group, 1 972 369 2645, [email protected], https://bluegridgroup.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Blue Grid Group