Blue Heron Appoints Hedy Woodrow As President Of Atelier Blue Heron Interiors

Offering comprehensive services for projects of all scales, Blue Heron's 12,200-square-foot Atelier features a meticulous selection of handpicked elements from around the world, including fine art, furnishings, textiles, and accessories. This newly designed space allows clients to engage with the Atelier's services in a reimagined and immersive manner, blending design and luxury for a truly unique experience.

"I am honored to be joining the team to spearhead the client's interior design experience," said Woodrow. "Blue Heron's strong understanding of creating a personalized atmosphere that connects both with the home's architecture and the client's lifestyle is reflected through each home, and I look forward to being an integral part of this process."

Atelier's design services are available to everyone. For those building a home with Blue Heron, their services are intertwined with the firm's architecture and building divisions for a seamless client experience.

With a career spanning over three decades and an impressive range of industries, including retail, hospitality, design, and product development, Woodrow is poised to oversee all interiors across Blue Heron's Elite, Luminary, and Nexus divisions. Before joining Blue Heron, Woodrow served as Senior Vice President of Wynn Resorts, playing a pivotal role in the resort's development and transformation, ultimately resulting in a $500 million division sale. Her expertise also extended to roles such as Senior Vice President of Retail for St. John Knits, where her creative vision and strategic direction led to significant growth in sales and profits.

In addition, Woodrow's consulting firm advised and consulted on business operations, developing global strategies for retail, leasing, food & beverage, design, operations, and events. Her consulting firm worked with notable brands Giorgio Armani, Parisian, and Four Seasons in Macau, Tiffany, Urth Café, Richard McDonald Art, and Nevada Ballet.

Under the careful eye of Woodrow, the Atelier recently completed the interiors for Blue Heron's latest Show Home at Velaris at The Island. The Show Home's indoor and outdoor living spaces by the Atelier effortlessly combine elegance and comfort, adding a sophisticated and timeless allure.

Woodrow will continue to amplify Blue Heron's reputation for creating personalized atmospheres that seamlessly blend architecture and lifestyle, ensuring each home reflects its owner's vision.

Velaris At The Island

For more information about Blue Heron, visit blueheron.com.

About Blue Heron

Established in 2004 by CEO and Founder Tyler Jones, Las Vegas-based Blue Heron is a design-led development firm crafted by custom creation and intentional innovation. Through its Vegas Modern™ design philosophy, the firm decodes the language by which human beings connect with their environment. In developing the blueprint for amplified living, Blue Heron creates new and novel experiences of exceptional quality, designed with both physical and human nature in mind. Specializing in custom homes and boutique communities across Southern Nevada, Blue Heron is organized through a unique structure and workflow, integrating various professional disciplines, notable designers, builders, and architects. Blue Heron's portfolio of completed and in-development projects encompasses over 17 communities and 400 homes. The team has won numerous design awards and has achieved Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard.

