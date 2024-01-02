Blue Heron Consulting Reiterates Mission to Improve the Veterinary Profession in Unveil of New Slogan

Blue Heron Consulting has released its new slogan, "Improving the veterinary profession," earning a permanent home within the company's revamped logo. This change signifies the nation's leading veterinary consulting team's commitment to the profession, ensuring their mission of improving the lives of veterinary professionals is at the center of everything they do.

DANVILLE, Ky., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Heron Consulting has released its new slogan, "Improving the veterinary profession," earning a permanent home within the company's revamped logo. This change signifies the nation's leading veterinary consulting team's commitment to the profession, ensuring their mission of improving the lives of veterinary professionals is at the center of everything they do.

The slogan is a new symbol of an existing purpose. "At BHC, we've always been focused on making the veterinary profession better for all. This new design is meant to illustrate that dedication at a higher level." says Jason Maag, Chief Operating Officer for Blue Heron Consulting.

Its handwritten look will be featured prominently on all future Blue Heron Consulting assets, reminding the industry that veterinary professionals have always been, and will continue to be, why Blue Heron Consulting exists.

About Blue Heron Consulting: Blue Heron Consulting is the nation's leading veterinary consulting team with a mission to improve the lives of veterinary professionals. At their core is a coaching and support team that works to amplify your strengths, build systems to remove gaps in care and workflows, and create a culture of leadership within your team. Learn more about Blue Heron Consulting by visiting www.bhcteam.com.

