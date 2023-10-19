Blue Knob Auto Sales Adds 2023 Chevrolet Bolt to their Inventory

Customers who want to buy the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt can find it at the Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership.

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Knob Auto Sales is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly-anticipated 2023 Chevrolet Bolt at their dealership in Duncansville, Pennsylvania. As a premier destination for quality vehicles, Blue Knob Auto Sales is proud to add the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt to its lineup, offering the latest cutting-edge design and technology for environmentally conscious drivers.

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with its stunning design and innovative features. Designed with a sleek and modern aesthetic, the vehicle's aerodynamic contours enhance its visual appeal and contribute to its impressive energy efficiency. With a dynamic front grille and bold lines, this electric vehicle combines style and substance like never before.

Under the hood, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt boasts a remarkable electric powertrain with exceptional performance. Its advanced battery technology provides an impressive range on a single charge that gives drivers the confidence to tackle their daily commutes and more without worrying about recharging.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is a tech-lover's dream. Equipped with an intuitive infotainment system, the 2023 Bolt offers smooth connectivity and an array of smart features, including Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. The spacious interior is designed for comfort and versatility, with ample cargo space to accommodate various needs.

Safety is a top priority in the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, with advanced driver-assistance features, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. These cutting-edge technologies provide peace of mind and a secure driving experience for all passengers.

Customers are encouraged to log on to the Blue Knob Auto Sales website to learn about the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt. For more detailed information, they can meet the dealership team at 2860 Route 764, Duncansville, PA 16635 or contact them at 814-695-1387.

Media Contact

Aaron Hobaugh, Blue Knob Auto Sales, 814-695-1387, [email protected], https://www.blueknobauto.com/

SOURCE Blue Knob Auto Sales