Blue Light Card launches new in-app Shopping Cards experience powered by Tillo

By integrating Tillo's platform, Blue Light Card now controls the full end-to-end experience, including payments and fulfilment, while giving members instant access to digital gift cards that can be stored and redeemed directly from their account. Post this

Shopping Cards is a brand-new product for Blue Light Card, designed to give its members including frontline workers in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, teaching community and armed forces, a faster, simpler way to access savings from leading brands, all within the app they already use every day.

By integrating Tillo's platform, Blue Light Card now controls the full end-to-end experience, including payments and fulfilment, while giving members instant access to digital gift cards that can be stored and redeemed directly from their account.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, said:

"This is a great example of what happens when you put the user experience first. Blue Light Card has built something that feels simple on the surface, but is powered by deep, flexible infrastructure behind the scenes. Bringing everything into one place removes friction, speeds up the journey, and makes the whole experience feel more natural for their members and we're proud to be the technology powering it behind the scenes."

Tarun Gidoomal, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Light Card said:

"Technology is critical to how we deliver real value to our members at scale. By bringing the entire Shopping Cards experience into our app, in partnership with Tillo, we've taken the friction out of everyday spend and given frontline workers a faster, simpler way to make their money go further."

Tillo's platform enables businesses like Blue Light Card to embed gift cards and rewards directly into their own digital environments. This approach gives organisations full control over the customer experience, while unlocking new ways to drive engagement, loyalty and revenue.

The launch reflects a wider shift in the market towards embedded rewards and self-serve digital experiences, where users expect speed, simplicity and choice without leaving the platforms they trust.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

About Blue Light Card

Founded in 2008, Blue Light Card is the UK's leading rewards and discount service for serving and retired frontline workers across the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, teaching community and the armed forces.

Through a closed, trusted community, membership provides access to exclusive offers, discounts and rewards from more than 15,000 brand partners at local and national level.

Blue Light Card helps frontline workers save money not just in the extraordinary moments, but in the ordinary ones too, supporting them throughout their lives and careers. In the last year, Blue Light Card helped its six million members save more than £500 million. Today, it is present in one in five UK households and has successfully extended its model to Australia.

Technology underpins Blue Light Card's ability to operate at scale, protect trust and deliver meaningful value to millions of frontline workers. As the business grows, members' needs and their experience on the platform continue to guide decision-making, from product design and technology investment to the brand partnerships, offers and discounts available.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo