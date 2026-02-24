Blue Ocean Wins 2026 Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Experience Excellence with BermudAir

"This recognition validates our belief that premium customer experience, especially in high-stakes environments, comes from empowered people, thoughtful leadership, and solutions designed around the brand, not forced into a template." said Andrew O'Brien, President and COO of Blue Ocean. Post this

Scaling Premium CX at Takeoff

Blue Ocean's winning submission, "Premium Customer Experience at Takeoff: Scaling BermudAir's CX Without Compromise," highlighted the partnership formed during BermudAir's critical launch and growth phase. As a startup airline entering a highly complex and disruption-prone industry, BermudAir needed to scale customer support rapidly without sacrificing the warmth, attentiveness, and trust central to its brand promise.

With no prior outsourced contact center model and limited historical data, BermudAir partnered with Blue Ocean to design and deploy a customer care operation from the ground up. The result was a human-first, brand-aligned CX program built for speed, resilience, and long-term scalability.

Blue Ocean became operational ahead of schedule, supporting customers during a major Boston disruption even before the official program launch. Over the first six months, the partnership delivered consistently strong results, including average wait times under 90 seconds, 95–98% first-contact resolution, and dramatically reduced escalations during high-pressure events like hurricane season and flight cancellations.

CX Under Pressure: Delivered with Confidence

Beyond performance metrics, the judges recognized the program's ability to maintain trust during moments that matter most. Blue Ocean implemented proactive customer communications, empowered agents to apply policy flexibility when needed, and ensured customers felt informed and cared for during irregular operations.

As BermudAir expanded routes and volume, Blue Ocean scaled seamlessly by launching a new chat channel, reducing claims backlogs from weeks to hours, and introducing bi-weekly agent huddles to surface customer insights and operational improvements.

One Stevie judge noted the program's consistency and execution, highlighting how rare it is to maintain this level of service quality during rapid growth and disruption in the airline industry.

A True Extension of the Brand

As BermudAir's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer George Henderson shared: "Partnering with Blue Ocean allows us to maintain the warmth and attentiveness that define our brand, while scaling our operations with confidence. Their team understands our values and has quickly become an extension of ours, helping us ensure that every interaction reflects the quality and care our guests expect."

Recognition That Reflects the Team

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations across 40+ countries were evaluated by panels of industry experts in this year's competition.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this Stevie Award," said Andrew O'Brien, President and COO of Blue Ocean. "This recognition speaks to the strength of our partnership with BermudAir and the dedication of our team. It validates our belief that premium customer experience, especially in high-stakes environments, comes from empowered people, thoughtful leadership, and solutions designed around the brand, not forced into a template."

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

About Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean is an award-winning provider of innovative customer care solutions, delivering experience-centric services for brands that refuse to settle for average. Headquartered in Atlantic Canada, Blue Ocean has supported leading organizations across a wide range of industries since 1994. By combining exceptional people with smart technology and a stewardship mindset, Blue Ocean helps clients turn customer experience into long-term value. Learn more about Blue Ocean at https://blueocean.ca/.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Kim Campbell, Blue Ocean Contact Centers, 1 902-220-5438, [email protected], https://blueocean.ca/

SOURCE Blue Ocean Contact Centers