Blue Pearl Now Offering Design Verification and Methodology Services Throughout Europe

Founded in 2014, Adiuvo Engineering & Training is a consultancy that provides embedded systems design, training, and marketing services. "From satellite systems in space, to predictive maintenance in the factory, to ADAS on the road, Adiuvo has experience helping clients design systems that are reliable and meet the most stringent standards." said Adam Taylor founder of Adiuvo. "We excited to help Blue Pearl and most importantly, their customers with their design verification and methodology service needs."

About Blue Pearl Software

Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a leading provider of DO-254 compatible design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies. The Visual Verification™ Suite speeds block and project level verification with advanced integrated RTL structural and formal linting, constraint generation and clock domain crossing analysis. Our usability is unmatched in the industry and can help your design team accelerate development and produce high reliability designs. To learn more about Blue Pearl visit www.bluepearlsoftware.com

