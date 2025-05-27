Blue Pearl Software Welcomes Dave Tarpley, Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Blue Pearl Software, Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for ASIC, FPGA and IP design verification, has named Dave Tarpley to the position of Vice President of Worldwide Sales.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Blue Pearl Software, Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for ASIC, FPGA and IP design verification, has named Dave Tarpley to the position of Vice President of Worldwide Sales.
"The worldwide adoption of Blue Pearl's Visual Verification Suite solutions by leading semiconductor and electronics companies requires a professional sales and support team. Dave's experience and insight in the Electronic Design Automation business will continue to propel Blue Pearl's growth," said Chairman and CEO Ellis Smith. "Tarpley's exceptional background and proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead Blue Pearl's sales team."
Tarpley brings over four decades of business development, leadership, and global operational expertise to Blue Pearl Software. Before joining Blue Pearl, he played significant roles in ten start-up companies, including taking two of the companies public. In addition, at Cadence Design Systems, where he was VP of Asia Sales, he established and managed distribution channels in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China. He then joined PDF Solutions as VP of Worldwide Sales where he built sales in Asia and played a key role in taking them public. He has also held VP of Sales positions at NanoNexus, Methodics and Metrics and was CEO for Adant Technologies, a smart antenna company.
His industry experience, business knowledge, and customer relationship expertise are a welcome addition to the Blue Pearl team.
About Blue Pearl Software
Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a leading provider of DO-254 compatible design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies. The Visual Verification™ Suite speeds block and project level verification with advanced integrated RTL structural and formal linting, constraint generation, and clock and reset domain crossing analysis. Our usability is unmatched in the industry and can help your design team accelerate development and produce high reliability designs.
