Blue Pearl Software Welcomes Dave Tarpley, Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Tarpley brings over four decades of business development, leadership, and global operational expertise to Blue Pearl Software. Before joining Blue Pearl, he played significant roles in ten start-up companies, including taking two of the companies public. In addition, at Cadence Design Systems, where he was VP of Asia Sales, he established and managed distribution channels in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China. He then joined PDF Solutions as VP of Worldwide Sales where he built sales in Asia and played a key role in taking them public. He has also held VP of Sales positions at NanoNexus, Methodics and Metrics and was CEO for Adant Technologies, a smart antenna company.

His industry experience, business knowledge, and customer relationship expertise are a welcome addition to the Blue Pearl team.

About Blue Pearl Software

Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a leading provider of DO-254 compatible design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies. The Visual Verification™ Suite speeds block and project level verification with advanced integrated RTL structural and formal linting, constraint generation, and clock and reset domain crossing analysis. Our usability is unmatched in the industry and can help your design team accelerate development and produce high reliability designs.

